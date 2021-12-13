Adam Cole Comments On Kyle O’Reilly Possibly Signing With AEW

During the AEW panel at the 2021 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, Adam Cole was asked about Kyle O’Reilly possibly signing with the company. Here was Cole’s response:

“So this is the honest to God’s truth, I have no idea what Kyle is going to do, I really don’t. I’m not sure he even knows what he’s going to do. But the idea of getting to reunite with Kyle as well as Bobby? Hell yeah, I would love that. Hell yeah I would. Absolutely.”

Cole also raised his hand when a question was asked about which person on the panel would be most interested in kicking Johnny Gargano’s ass.