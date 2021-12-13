Adam Cole Comments On Kyle O’Reilly Possibly Signing With AEW

During the AEW panel at the 2021 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, Adam Cole was asked about Kyle O’Reilly possibly signing with the company. Here was Cole’s response:
“So this is the honest to God’s truth, I have no idea what Kyle is going to do, I really don’t. I’m not sure he even knows what he’s going to do. But the idea of getting to reunite with Kyle as well as Bobby? Hell yeah, I would love that. Hell yeah I would. Absolutely.”
Cole also raised his hand when a question was asked about which person on the panel would be most interested in kicking Johnny Gargano’s ass.
CM Punk and Billy Gunns reaction like “he better not spill the beans” when Adam Cole was asked about the rumors of Kyle O'Reilly 😂
Also Cole & Billy Gunns response to a Johnny Gargano question has me rolling 🤣😭 #AEW pic.twitter.com/rBTtAheMVW
