Adam Cole Talks ALL IN At Wembley Stadium, Talking With Bryan Danielson About Concussions

Adam Cole recently appeared as a guest alongside his girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker, on Good Karma Wrestling.

During the interview, the AEW performer spoke about keeping in contact with Bryan Danielson while on the sidelines due to injury, as well as his thoughts on the upcoming ALL IN premium live event at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On AEW ALL IN at Wembley Stadium in London, England: “What’s exciting for me is there are so many guys that I wanna step into the ring with at AEW that I haven’t had the chance to wrestle yet and when I think of all these different possible matches like a Sammy Guevara or a Darby Allin or even a Jungle Boy again or something like Jay White or something like Kenny Omega or maybe even something like MJF for the AEW World Championship. I don’t know, I don’t know. There’s a lot of different possibilities but I know whatever I’m involved in at Wembley, I want it to be special and my God, I cannot wait for this show.”

On how Bryan Danielson was kind enough to chat with him while away with concussion issues, as he was someone who went through similar injuries: “I was (able to chat with Bryan Danielson while I was out of action) and again, I talk about the people who were incredibly helpful, Bryan Danielson absolutely was one of them. Again, considering what he went through and on top of that, he reached out which I thought was so kind and so thoughtful of him because he understood in a lot of ways what I was going through so, yeah, Bryan was incredibly resourceful and very, very helpful to me in my recovery process.”

