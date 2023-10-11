Adam Copeland (Edge) Revealed The Original Plans For Judgment Day

Chris Jericho interviewed Adam Copeland (former WWE star Edge) on “Talk Is Jericho” about WWE and Copeland’s future with AEW.

On Darby Allin:

“I was like, ‘You’re Rey Mysterio with Jeff Hardy splashed all over you’, and that’s awesome. He just got that thing, but he knows how to sell and he knows how to be aggressive and when to be aggressive, and it’s fun to see him. Then in meeting him and just seeing his attitude, you know, I really, really think that guy’s special.”

Developing your character as opposed to doing moves:

“I sound like one of the grizzled old timers now, but like, everybody can do moves, but where do you put them and do they care about the character that’s doing the moves? That to me is key. We did TLC matches to get noticed, so I understand it. I really do, but when I really started making money in this business and getting reactions is when I made them care about the character.”

The original plans for Judgment Day:

“When we were doing Judgment Day, the plan was that Balor joins and about a year later, they all turn on me. Well, then I got to Hell in a Cell and it was like, no, we’re changing everything and we’re speeding up that year long process and he’s joining tomorrow and turning tomorrow, and it was just starting to find some legs, but it was going to be swimming upstream with me in it. It really was. I started to have that realization. It’s like, I don’t think they’re gonna get where they need to get to with me in this thing. People know the real story and that was an instance where I did try and flip everything, change it all overnight, cut my hair off, change the music, and start coming out in suits. I tried changing everything and I realized at this stage, it’s not what they want, at least for me. They wanted to be able to cheer for this guy that they didn’t get for nine years.

