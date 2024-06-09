Adam Copeland On Chris Jericho’s Latest Incarnation As The Learning Tree

AEW star Adam Copeland recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including why he’s a fan of the latest incarnation of Chris Jericho as The Learning Tree.

Copeland said, “It never changed my mentality. Part of me goes, ‘Well, you recreate yourself.’ But each injury kinds of adds itself to the character that was already portraying, which to be honest, is not that far removed from me at this point. It’s as close as I’ve been to character and citizen [laughs] than it’s ever been. Sometimes, you can try and swim upstream and make it work and all these things, but with my story, because of the injuries, because of the nine years retired, because of the first year that was missed, I don’t know how much I change, honesty. I think this was one more instance of grizzled vet fighting back from another one. But then the people let you know, too. I might come back, they might boo me out of the building. I don’t know. Right now, I’m watching [Chris] Jericho, and man, he’s so much fun to watch. He’s recreated himself again. He’s leaned into what the naysayers have said, and he’s took it and run, and now he’s bringing Bryan Keith and Big Bill with him. He’s the perfect person to bring those two guys along and get them the spotlight, get their character. Clearly, they can both do character work. Bryan Keith, he might be one of my favorite characters all of a sudden. I love it. Then here’s this seven-foot, 300-pound ripped dude being professor positive. I love it. So there’s something to recreation, I just don’t know if this is the instance for that with me.”

