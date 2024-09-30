Adam Pearce Addresses Chaos On Raw Ahead Of Tonight’s WWE Bad Blood Go-Home Show

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce appeared in a new video shared on social media on Monday.

During the video, the WWE Raw G.M. spoke about the brand being “chaotic by design.”

“Everybody says Monday Night Raw’s chaotic, it needs to be controlled more, it needs to be calmed down,” Pearce said. “Oh my god, who’s gonna reign everybody in? Nobody. Monday Night Raw is chaotic because I drafted it to be.”

He added, “I brought the most sadistic warriors in professional wrestling and sports entertainment together on Monday nights for one reason, and that is to deliver to you the most exciting program on worldwide television. I defy you to find another one out there. What are you gonna watch, SmackDown? I don’t think so. It’s the red brand, it’s the flagship. It’s chaotic, and it’s Monday Night Raw.”

Check out the complete video below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.