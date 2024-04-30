Adam Pearce Addresses Criticism Over His Jim Cornette Tribute On WWE RAW

Fans criticized Adam Pearce after he announced on Twitter prior to Monday’s WWE Raw, the second night of this year’s Draft, that he would honor Jim Cornette by wearing a sports coat on the show.

While Pearce wears the sport coat every week, he wore a red and black one on the show, which Cornette made memorable throughout his career. Pat McAfee even acknowledged Pearce’s commentary by suggesting that Peace grab a tennis racket.

Cornette, who has contributed to the pro wrestling industry in a variety of capacities, including manager, commentator, creative mind, and promoter, has a contentious reputation for his previous remarks.

Peace acknowledged the criticism and responded by writing the following:

“One person decided to buy a horrible red jacket to wear for fun and quote Sweet Stan in a tweet referring to it. Another person decided that it must mean solidarity with bigotry, among other terrible things. Why do I block people online? Same reason I flush the pot. Touch grass.”