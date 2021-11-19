Adam Pearce To Have His Own Faction?, Latest News On WrestleMania 38 Ticket Sales

– According to sources close to the AT&T stadium in Dallas, around 37,500 tickets have been sold so far for each night of Wrestlemania 38 with there being a total of around 75,000 tickets sold. Meltzer wrote that “some internally were disappointed by the number, blaming the ticket prices being priced too high.”

– There is speculation that Adam Pearce will have his own faction in WWE. Pearce’s nickname during his wrestling career was “Scrap Iron” and the company recently filed trademark applications for the terms Scrapp Metel, Scrapp Metal, Scrapp Mettal, Scrapp Mettal and Scrapp Metal.