Additional Bout Announced Today For Next Week’s WWE NXT (11/19/2024)

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

Wednesday saw the addition of a singles bout for the November 19 episode, which currently features Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece, as well as the high stakes NXT Title No. 1 Contender Match with Andre Chase taking on RIdge Holland in a bout where if Chase loses, Chase U splits up.

WWE.com released the following announcement to confirm Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen for the 11/19 show:

Tony D’Angelo collides with Brooks Jensen

After a tense faceoff at the restaurant owned by NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo, Brooks Jensen will contend against The Don of NXT.Jensen will seek to secure a chance to become NXT North American Champion for himself and Shawn Spears.Can Jensen get himself one step closer to glory?Find out Tuesday at 8/7 C on The CW!