AEW All In London Producers Revealed

The producers have been revealed from Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London, England, courtesy of PWInsider. The list is provided below. For those who missed it, our detailed All In report is available by clicking here.

Four AEW producers worked double shifts at All In. Pat Buck handled the day’s opener and close, while Sonjay Dutt handled the FTW Title match and the Coffin Match. On the Coffin Match, Chris Hero followed Dutt. Jerry Lynn worked the AEW “Real” World Title match as well as the first-ever match between Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay, while Christopher Daniels worked The Golden Elite vs. Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita, as well as the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

The complete list is provided below:

* Pat Buck produced Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher defending the ROH World Tag Team Titles against the new champions Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF on the Zero Hour pre-show

* Sonjay Dutt produced Jack Perry defending the FTW Title against the new champion Hook on the Zero Hour pre-show

* Jerry Lynn produced AEW “Real” World Champion CM Punk defending against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

* Christopher Daniels produced Jay White, Juice Robinson and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi and Adam Page

* Christopher Daniels produced AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defending against Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson

* Dean Malenko produced the Stadium Stampede match with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Santana and Ortiz

* Sarah Stock produced Hikaru Shida defending the AEW Women’s World Title in a Fatal 4 Way against new champion Saraya, Toni Storm and Britt Baker

* Sonjay Dutt and Chris Hero produced the Coffin Match with Sting and Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland

* Jerry Lynn produced the non-title match with IWGP United United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

* QT Marshall produced the House Rules match with Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews defending the AEW World Trios Titles against new champions Max Caster, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn

* Pat Buck produced the main event between the new ROH World Tag Team Champions with AEW World Champion MJF defending against Adam Cole