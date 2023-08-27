AEW ALL IN Results – August 27, 2023

The time has arrived!

All Elite Wrestling goes ALL IN today at Wembley Stadium in London, England for one of the biggest pro wrestling shows of all-time.

AEW ALL IN 2023 goes down starting 11am EST. / 8am EST. with the “Zero Hour” pre-show, which leads into the main show, which runs from 1pm EST. / 11am PST. until 7pm EST. / 4pm PST.

On tap for the pre-show is Aussie Open defending their ROH Tag-Team titles against MJF & Adam Cole, as well as Jack Perry defending the FTW title against HOOK.

The main show will feature MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW title, FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag-Team titles, Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya vs. Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s title, Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage in a Coffin match, The Golden Elite vs. Bullet Club Gold, Stadium Stampede with Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Santana & Ortiz, Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho, CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe for the “REAL” AEW title, as well as The House of Black vs. The Acclaimed & “Bad Ass” Billy Gunn for the AEW Trios titles.

Featured below are complete AEW ALL IN results from Sunday, August 27, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 11am EST. / 7pm EST. on pay-per-view.

AEW ALL IN RESULTS (8/27/2023)

The “Zero Hour” pre-show for AEW ALL IN 2023 is on-the-air live now. Renee Paquette checks in from inside Wembley Stadium alongside Anthony Ogogo, Kip Sabian and Paul Wight. They talk about the enormity of today’s show and then run down the lineup.

RJ City Checks In From “Royal Box”

From there, they send things to RJ City, who checks in from the “Royal Box” inside Wembley Stadium. He runs down some odd stats like how many toilets are in the stadium and then sends things back to the pre-show panel after mentioning how he’s going to p*ss himself with excitement.

The panelists ham it up after the shenanigans from RJ City, and then they send us into our first elaborate video package breaking down a match on today’s show. The first package, which is just the videos from each match featured in the Countdown to AEW ALL IN 2023 special from TNT last night, shows the build-up to Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay.

After the package wraps up, the panelists give their thoughts on the match and then send us into the next video package, this time looking at the events leading up to the AEW World Tag-Team Championship showdown between The Young Bucks and FTR. The package wraps up and then Wight, Sabian, Ogogo and Paquette weigh-in with their thoughts.

Now the talk transitions to the Stadium Stampede showdown between Blackpool Combat Club, Santana & Ortiz vs. Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Penta El Zero Miedo as Bush’s “Machine Head,” which appears to be the theme song for the show, plays again in the background. We then head into the video package for the Stadium Stampede bout.

We then head into the package for The Golden Elite vs. Bullet Club Gold. The panelists talk about it, with a lot of talk focusing on Don Callis. We then head into the package for the Coffin Match with Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage. The panelists give their thoughts afterwards and then they send things down to ringside.

ALL OUT Contract Signing For Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro

Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone welcome us inside the floor level of Wembley Stadium as the camera pans the massive venue and shows fans still filtering into the building. The commentary trio are shown on commentary and they talk about their excitement for the show. They then mention ALL OUT coming up next week. We shoot inside the ring where Powerhose Hobbs is standing.

Hobbs has a microphone in his hand as he stands in the ring with a ton of people in black t-shirts standing behind him. There’s a table and a contract for the Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro match at ALL OUT. Hobbs says Miro has yet to sign the papers. As he continues talking, he is interrupted by the theme for Miro. Out comes “The Redeemer” to a nice pop from the crowd that has made it inside the building thus far.

Miro settles in the ring as Excalibur hypes their bout at ALL OUT by saying, “This is gonna be two meaty men slappin’ meat!” No, really. That’s verbatim. Miro signs the contract as a loud “F*ck’m up, Miro! F*ck’m up!” chant spreads. Miro and Hobbs go face-to-face but then Hobbs turns and walks off. He tries turning back for a sneak attack but Miro lays him out. Security rushes Miro to restrain him.

Hobbs tries coming back in the ring but Miro breaks free and decks him. Miro starts laying out the security guards as well. He pulls down his straps and soaks in the admiration from the crowd. Miro grabs the mic and says the contract is just words but next week at ALL OUT, redemption is coming for him. Like Iron Shiek, he vows to break his spine and “make him humble.” His theme plays again to end the segment.

Grado, Paul Wight & Anthony Ogogo Beat Down Jeff Jarrett & Co.

From there, the entire Countdown to AEW ALL IN 2023 show seems to air as blatant time-filler. We then return live inside the venue where Tony Schiavone is in the ring thanking all of the fans for being here. Before he can say anything else, the theme for Jeff Jarrett hits.

“Double J” comes out with Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, Karen Jarrett and Satnam Singh. Jarrett comes to the ring and bullies Schiavone with his crew behind him. Jarrett says American fans are responsible for tonight’s show, not U.K. fans. The fans chant “Shut the f*ck up!” as he rambles on.

Now some music plays and out comes Paul Wight and Anthony Ogogo and Grado comes out as well. They head to the ring to confront Jarrett’s heel group. Wight knocks out Satnam Singh with a punch. Grado beats down Jarrett. Wight chokeslams Lethal. Ogogo knocks out Jarrett and then Grado blasts Jarrett with a guitar shot.

RJ City Talks To Some Fans Inside Wembley Stadium

Once this wraps up, we shoot back to the panel where we see Renee Paquette and Kip Sabian, as they wait for Paul Wight and Anthony Ogogo to make it way back up there to the pre-show area. They kill time and then send us into a video package for the Trios title bout with The House of Black vs. The Acclaimed & “Bad Ass” Billy Gunn.

The package wraps up and then we check in with RJ City once again. He makes a big deal out of how many U.K. fans are in the house. He has some excited fans at his side and he begins interviewing them, only to find out they flew in from Phoenix. Nice. Paquette criticizes him for not vetting his interview subjects first. No accent? That shouldn’t of been that hard, RJ!

We return to Paquette and Sabian, who then send us into the video package for our main event of the show, which will feature the “Bro-Mance” of the Better Than You Bay-Bay duo of MJF and Adam Cole duking it out for the AEW World Championship. After the package wraps up, we return to the panel area with Paquette and Sabian. The camera pans the venue, which is now looking pretty impressively full. Wow. They talk about tonight’s main event and the shakey friendship of MJF and Adam Cole.

ROH World Tag-Team Championships

Aussie Open (C) vs. MJF & Adam Cole

Now the panelists send us back down to ringside, where Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone get us ready for our first match of the evening here on the Zero Hour pre-show. “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begins the introductions for the bout and the crowd goes absolutely bonkers.

The theme for the champs hits first and out comes the Aussie Open duo of Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher to defend their ROH World Tag-Team Championships. They settle in the ring and their music dies down.

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of the mashed up mixed theme for the Better Than You Bay-Bay duo of MJF and Adam Cole. The crowd explodes with a sustained roar as the two make their way out in matching ring gear and settle in the ring.

After that, we see the four guys start brawling to get this one off to a hot start. MJF and Adam Cole take over and work over the champs with good double-team offense. They hit their first big double-clothesline a couple of minutes into the bout and the crowd erupts once again.

Cole tries hyping MJF up for a dive to the floor, which he normally won’t do. He goes to do it but Aussie Open yank Cole out before he leaps through the ropes. They head into the ring and start working over MJF with double-team offense.

We see the champs connect with an Aussie Arrow for a close near fall on MJF. After Friedman kicks out, the fans loudly chant “MJF! MJF!” as he tries to get back into competitive form in this opening tag-team title tilt. MJF fights back and hits a double Kangaroo Kick on Davis and Fletcher for one of the biggest pops you’ll ever hear.

This is followed by a loud “Holy sh*t!” chant. You gotta love it. They tag in and build up the big double clothesline and they connect for another huge roar. Cole makes the cover and we have new ROH World Tag-Team Champions.

Once the match wraps up, we see the two celebrate and then Cole stops and takes a long hard stare at MJF’s AEW World Championship. MJF notices this and raises the title as the two stare each other down. Cole leaves by himself and heads to the back as MJF celebrates with his two titles alone in the ring.

Winners and NEW ROH World Tag-Team Champions: MJF & Adam Cole

Mercedes Mone Shown In The Crowd

Now we shoot back to the pre-show panelists, where we see Renee Paquette and Kip Sabian are once again joined by Paul Wight and Anthony Ogogo.

They talk about the ROH tag titles changing hands and then we see the camera show a tight, close-up shot of Mercedes Mone sitting in the crowd. The fans roar upon seeing her in the building.

FTW Championship

Jack Perry (C) vs. HOOK

From there, we head back in the venue where HOOK’s theme hits and “The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil” makes his way to the ring for our next match of the evening here on the “Zero Hour” pre-show.

He settles in the ring and then the theme for the reigning and defending FTW Champion hits and out in a giant limo comes Jack Perry. When he exits the limo, HOOK runs up and attacks him, running him into the limo and beating him down.

We see some more back-and-forth action, with Perry starting to take over on offense. He starts to channel his inner-Rob Van Dam, hitting a Rolling Thunder on the limo. He also slams HOOK through the windshield. In the ring, Perry hits a Coast to Coast spot with a trash can to channel some more trademark RVD offense.

With the action settled into the ring now, Perry slows things down and taunts HOOK while also mocking the crowd. The fans chant “He’s a wanker!” at him and then HOOK starts to show signs of life. He launches Perry with a big suplex before hitting another overhead suplex where Perry slams into the turnbuckles in the corner awkwardly.

As Perry takes over again it sounds like the crowd starts chanting “Double wanker!” or something along those lines. They love that word ‘wanker’ over there, eh? Perry puts the trash can on HOOK and climbs to the top-rope backwards. He goes for a huge moonsault but HOOK moves.

HOOK then turns Perry inside-out with a big shot and then folds the trash can over the dome of the FTW champ. HOOK then locks in Red Rum and gets the tap out victory to win the FTW Championship.

Winner and NEW FTW Champion: HOOK

AEW ALL IN PPV Opener Revealed

Once the FTW title bout wraps up, we shoot to the panelists again and the pre-show gang begins the build-up for what will be the opening match on the pay-per-view card of AEW ALL IN 2023.

Kicking things off on the main card will be CM Punk defending his “REAL” AEW World’s Heavyweight Championship against Samoa Joe. They show us the video package for the Punk-Joe bout and then talk about the match and share their thoughts.

Paquette then begins running down the entire card for today’s show once again as Bush’s “Machine Head” plays in the background and the official match graphics flash across the screen. They give their thoughts and then we wrap up the “Zero Hour” pre-show.

“REAL” AEW World Championship

CM Punk (C) vs. Samoa Joe

We shoot to the commentary section where Excalibur is joined by Nigel McGuinness and Jim Ross as we get ready for our first pay-per-view match of the evening. The familiar sounds of Samoa Joe’s entrance tune plays and out he comes to chants of “Joe! Joe! Joe!”

He settles into the ring and then his music dies down. The theme for CM Punk plays and the crowd loudly boos. However when the lyrics to the song start playing, they start singing along to it. Punk emerges from the back to a loud mixed-bag reaction and proclaims it to be “CLOBBERING TIME!” as he heads to the ring.

The “champion” and the challenger are in the ring and it’s time for our pay-per-view opener here at ALL IN in front of an absolutely massive, jacked-up crowd inside Wembley Stadium in London, England. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

After the two soak in the atmosphere, they begin getting after it, with Punk taking Joe down with a side head lock and holding onto it forever. Joe tries suplexing his way out but Punk hangs onto it. Joe finally slides out of the ring and begins chopping the hell out of Punk.

Now the two work their way back into the ring where Punk hits a wild hurricanrana that sees Joe spiked on the top of his head. Punk tries following up with a flying splash on Joe on the floor, however Joe simply walks away and then does the “jerk off” gesture to mock Punk.

The action continues on the floor with Joe sending Punk through the bottom of the commentary table. Punk emerges from inside the commentary desk and his face is already a crimson mask. Punk gashed deep, folks! “The Best in the World” has blood free-flowing as Joe flips him off.

He then proceeds to further pummel him with punishing offense as the fans cheer him on. Joe goes for a Muscle Buster but Punk escapes out the back door and starts to show signs of life for the first time in a while.

Now we see Punk taking over and beating on Joe after connecting with a big roundhouse kick. Joe starts to “Hulk Up,” with the fans even doing the “YOU!” shout when Joe points at Punk. Joe starts to beat Punk down once again and he begins locking in various submissions on the mat in an attempt to finish this one off.

Punk goes for a running knee on Joe in the corner after surviving the submission attempts and fighting back into the lead. Joe catches him and hits an ST-Joe out of the corner. He sits Punk on the top rope again, likely looking for the Muscle Buster once again. Joe ends up chopping Punk so hard that he falls off the ropes onto the apron.

Joe brings Punk back up to the top and is looking for a high spot of some kind, with Excalibur speculating that it’s an Avalanche Muscle Buster. Instead, Punk counters, bites Joe and hits a super Pepsi Plunge off the top-rope for the pin fall victory. Punk retains his “title” with the win.

Winner and STILL “REAL” AEW World Champion: CM Punk

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) & Konosuke Takeshita

Of all the matches, we go from CM Punk’s bout to a match with “Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega, who are joined by Kota Ibushi for the return of The Golden Elite trio, who will square off against The Bullet Club Gold duo of Jay White and Juice Robinson, as well as Konosuke Takeshita.

The video package for this bout airs now as we get ready for our second pay-per-view match of the evening. After the video wraps up, we shoot back inside Wembley Stadium where The Gunns duo of Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn accompany “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson and “Switchblade” Jay White to the ring. Konosuke Takeshita comes out next with Don Callis.

After the first three-man team settles into the ring, we gear up for the elaborate entrance for our next team. This brings out “Hangman” Adam Page first by himself, and then the Japanese star of Kota Ibushi. The two wait at the top of the stage and then Kenny Omega’s theme hits. The Golden Elite trio of Omega, Hangman and Ibushi head down to the ring for this trios bout.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. After some early back-and-forth action from both teams, with a lot of frequent tags, we see the momentum and pace pick up when Kenny Omega enters the picture.

He knocks the Bullet Club Gold duo out to the floor and amps up, pounding the mat to the tune of the Terminator theme, which the fans loudly do behind him by clapping to the tune, before launching himself with a crazy flipping splash to the floor. From there, The Bullet Club Gold duo and Takeshita take over, with Omega looking to hurt his wrist at one point on his own.

White and Robinson take turns tagging in and out to keep Omega down and out and isolated on their side of the ring. Robinson knocks Omega out and hits a senton for a close near fall.