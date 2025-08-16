Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 10 Results – August 16, 2025

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Natsupoi (8) defeated Rian (0) via Crown Split (7:35)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Momo Kohgo (2) defeated Future Of Stardom Champion Hina (4) via Magica De Peach (7:29)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Saori Anou (11) defeated Yuria Hime (0) via Unknown (6:41)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (6) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (7) via Amanohashidate (3:22)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Saya Iida (6) defeated Aya Sakura (2) via Brainbuster (8:03)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama (2) defeated Azusa Inaba (6) via Roll Up (0:48)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Bea Priestley (8) defeated Lady C (4) via Plan Bea (8:36)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Konami (6) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako (7) via Body Lock Sleeper Hold (12:15)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Tomoka Inaba (6) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora (8) via One Stranglehold Tomoka (12:46)

Non Title Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid (8) vs. Rina (9) ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00) (Both ladies get a point)

Champion vs. Champion Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani (12) defeated High Speed Champion Mei Seira (7) via Spinning Star Crusher (11:48)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee (9) defeated Momo Watanabe (8) via Wrist Clutch Backdrop (12:29)

Standings After Night 10

Red Stars

Block A

1st Place- World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani (12 Points) (6-0)

2nd Place- Bea Priestley (8 Points) (4-2)

3rd Place- High Speed Champion Mei Seira (7 Points) (3-3-1) & Hanan (7 Points) (3-2-1)

4th Place- Azusa Inaba (6 Points) (3-4)

5th Place- Yuna Mizumori & Lady C (4 Points) (2-4)

Last Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama (2 Points) (1-5)

Block B

1st Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM (9 Points) (4-1-1) & Rina (9 Points) (4-2-1)

2nd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid (8 Points) (3-1-2), Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora (8 Points) (4-3) & Natsupoi (8 Points) (4-2)

3rd Place- Tomoka Inaba (6 Points) (3-3)

4th Place- Sayaka Kurara (2 Points) (1-5)

Last Place- Rian (0 Points) (0-6)

Blue Stars

Block A

1st Place- Saori Anou (11 Points) (5-1-1)

2nd Place- Bozilla (10 Points) (4-0-2)

3rd Place- Ami Sourei (8 Points) (4-2)

4th Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (7 Points) (3-3-1)

5th Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki & Saya Iida (6 Points) (3-3)

6th Place- Aya Sakura (2 Points) (1-5)

Last Place- Yuria Hime (0 Points) (0-6)

Block B

1st Place- IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee (9 Points) (4-1-1)

2nd Place- Momo Watanabe (8 Points) (4-3) & Suzu Suzuki (8 Points) (3-1-2)

3rd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako (7 Points) (3-2-1)

4th Place- Rana Yagami (6 Points) (3-3) & Konami (6 Points) (3-4)

5th Place- Future Of Stardom Champion Hina (4 Points) (2-4)

Last Place- Momo Kohgo (2 Points) (1-5)