Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 10 Results – August 16, 2025
Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Natsupoi (8) defeated Rian (0) via Crown Split (7:35)
Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Momo Kohgo (2) defeated Future Of Stardom Champion Hina (4) via Magica De Peach (7:29)
Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Saori Anou (11) defeated Yuria Hime (0) via Unknown (6:41)
Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (6) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (7) via Amanohashidate (3:22)
Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Saya Iida (6) defeated Aya Sakura (2) via Brainbuster (8:03)
Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama (2) defeated Azusa Inaba (6) via Roll Up (0:48)
Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Bea Priestley (8) defeated Lady C (4) via Plan Bea (8:36)
Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Konami (6) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako (7) via Body Lock Sleeper Hold (12:15)
Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Tomoka Inaba (6) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora (8) via One Stranglehold Tomoka (12:46)
Non Title Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid (8) vs. Rina (9) ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00) (Both ladies get a point)
Champion vs. Champion Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani (12) defeated High Speed Champion Mei Seira (7) via Spinning Star Crusher (11:48)
Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee (9) defeated Momo Watanabe (8) via Wrist Clutch Backdrop (12:29)
Standings After Night 10
Red Stars
Block A
1st Place- World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani (12 Points) (6-0)
2nd Place- Bea Priestley (8 Points) (4-2)
3rd Place- High Speed Champion Mei Seira (7 Points) (3-3-1) & Hanan (7 Points) (3-2-1)
4th Place- Azusa Inaba (6 Points) (3-4)
5th Place- Yuna Mizumori & Lady C (4 Points) (2-4)
Last Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama (2 Points) (1-5)
Block B
1st Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM (9 Points) (4-1-1) & Rina (9 Points) (4-2-1)
2nd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid (8 Points) (3-1-2), Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora (8 Points) (4-3) & Natsupoi (8 Points) (4-2)
3rd Place- Tomoka Inaba (6 Points) (3-3)
4th Place- Sayaka Kurara (2 Points) (1-5)
Last Place- Rian (0 Points) (0-6)
Blue Stars
Block A
1st Place- Saori Anou (11 Points) (5-1-1)
2nd Place- Bozilla (10 Points) (4-0-2)
3rd Place- Ami Sourei (8 Points) (4-2)
4th Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (7 Points) (3-3-1)
5th Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki & Saya Iida (6 Points) (3-3)
6th Place- Aya Sakura (2 Points) (1-5)
Last Place- Yuria Hime (0 Points) (0-6)
Block B
1st Place- IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee (9 Points) (4-1-1)
2nd Place- Momo Watanabe (8 Points) (4-3) & Suzu Suzuki (8 Points) (3-1-2)
3rd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako (7 Points) (3-2-1)
4th Place- Rana Yagami (6 Points) (3-3) & Konami (6 Points) (3-4)
5th Place- Future Of Stardom Champion Hina (4 Points) (2-4)
Last Place- Momo Kohgo (2 Points) (1-5)