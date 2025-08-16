Backstage Update On Samoa Joe’s Injury Status

As previously reported by PWMania.com, AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe revealed that he suffered a fractured ankle while filming the second season of Twisted Metal.

Joe made his return to in-ring action on last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Joe is also dealing with a shoulder injury that he is managing.

Although Joe participated in the match during Dynamite, his time in the ring was limited, as PowerHouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata did most of the work for their team.