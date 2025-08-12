Samoa Joe Suffers Injury During ‘Twisted Metal’ Filming

AEW star Samoa Joe has opened up about a significant injury he suffered while filming the second season of his Peacock series Twisted Metal.

Speaking with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Joe revealed that the injury, a fractured ankle, occurred in an unexpectedly mundane way after weeks of intense stunt work.

“Normally, I would say the ring is always a much more precarious place to be in, but halfway through the season, I fractured my ankle,” Joe said. “It was just parking, and I had to hop out the back on some really rocky, busted-up asphalt. I turned my ankle and spent the rest of the season taping it up and limping through it.”

Despite the setback, Joe powered through the demanding role of ‘Sweet Tooth,’ which included fight scenes, driving stunts, and in-car sequences, all performed by him. “Twisted Metal is incredibly physical… it’s a demanding role, but spending enough time in the ring as I have, it’s no new territory.”

Season two of Twisted Metal premiered on July 31.

As for his AEW status, Joe confirmed that he will be returning “sooner than later” once he clears medical protocols. “As soon as we’re done with that, we’ll be back to business,” he stated.

Joe has been off AEW television since All In: Texas, where he, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs retained the AEW World Trios Championships before being ambushed by the Death Riders in a storyline injury angle.