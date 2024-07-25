AEW American Title Debuts On Dynamite, MJF vs. Will Ospreay II Set For ALL IN

A new title was introduced on the July 24 episode of AEW Dynamite at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW International Champion MJF threw the title in the trash and unveiled the brand new AEW American Championship belt (pictured above).

It was later announced that MJF vs. Will Ospreay II will take place at AEW ALL IN 2024 on August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Ospreay noted it would be for the AEW International Championship and retrieved the original belt from the trash can to end the segment.

The NEW #AEW International Champion MJF is here to KICK OFF #AEWDynamite flanked by the Lady Kats from the Nashville Kats Arena Football Team! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @NashvilleKatsFB pic.twitter.com/xDRwIbOlEb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2024