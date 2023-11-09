AEW Announces Rampage To Air Live This Friday Night

There won’t be any AEW Rampage spoilers this week.

While All Elite Wrestling generally tapes Rampage every Wednesday night along with the live Dynamite broadcast for a taped-delay airing on Friday nights on TNT, this week that won’t be the case.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the commentary trio of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz revealed that this week’s AEW Rampage show will air live on TNT this Friday night at 10/9c.

