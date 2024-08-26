AEW Announces Ricochet’s Dynamite In-Ring Debut For Wednesday, Opponent Revealed

The first match for the post-All In 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite has been announced.

And it’s a big one.

Former WWE Superstar Ricochet, who made his highly-anticipated All Elite Wrestling debut in the Casino Gauntlet match at the AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium on August 25, will make his AEW Dynamite in-ring debut on Wednesday night.

After AEW All In: London 2024 wrapped up, a digital exclusive backstage segment was released featuring Don Callis announcing Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher in one-on-one action for the August 28 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program.

