During Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week’s show will feature three big matches.

It was announced that CM Punk will battle “Absolute” Ricky Starks in the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Ruby Soho or Skye Blue will face Athena or Willow Nightingale in the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will put their AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson) in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match.

Next week’s episode of Collision is set to take place from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

