AEW Adds Big Match & New Segments To 4/30 Dynamite In Norfolk

The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

On Monday, All Elite Wrestling announced the addition of an All Star 8-Man Tag match pitting Kenny Omega & Mark Briscoe & Speedball Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight vs. Ricochet & Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks.

Also scheduled for the April 30 show at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA. is Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher in an Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal bout, AEW Women’s Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm will hold an open challenge, plus MJF and The Hurt Syndicate will appear live.

