Bayley Shares How She Supports Mercedes Moné Without Crossing WWE Boundaries

WWE star Bayley recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where she discussed various topics, including her commitment to watching Mercedes Moné wrestle even outside of WWE.

Bayley said, “When I’ve gone to watch [Mercedes] wrestle, it was a thing where we had to have a conversation with me and the office [where it] was like, ‘Is this okay?’ They told me the dos and the don’ts. On her side and with her, everything’s fine, but I don’t ever want to disrespect WWE. I don’t ever want to come off bad or like a traitor or anything like that. ”

On supporting her best friend wherever she wrestles:

“I love wrestling. If there’s one thing that the fans know or that WWE knows is I love this and I’m going to support any type of wrestling or any company, but wherever my best friend goes, I want to be there for her.”

On her friendship with Moné:

“She’s been there for me. There’s been [WWE] shows that she’s come to and nobody knows. Big moments for me, and I’m not going to say when they were, but she’s been in the crowd.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.