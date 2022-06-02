AEW Battle of The Belts III Special Set For August 2022

The third installment of AEW Battle of the Belts has been scheduled for later this summer.

On Friday, August 5, AEW will make its debut in Grand Rapids, Michigan for a live Rampage episode and a Battle of the Belts III taping.

The air date for Battle of the Belts III has not been confirmed by AEW, although it will most likely air the following night, Saturday, August 6, on TNT.

Tickets for the Van Del Arena in Grand Rapids will go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10am through Ticketmaster.

The one-hour Battle of the Belts specials were initially scheduled to air quarterly on TNT. The first event took place on January 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and featured Sammy Guevara defeating Dustin Rhodes to become the Interim AEW TNT Champion, FTW Champion Ricky Starks retaining over Matt Sydal, and then-AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker retaining over Riho. The second special was taped on April 15 but broadcast on April 16 from Garland, Texas. Guevara defeated current TNT Champion Scorpio Sky for the title in the second special, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham retained over Dalton Castle, and AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa retained over Nyla Rose.

The second Battle of the Belts special suffered a 25% reduction in viewership compared to the first.

There has been no word on the matches planned for Battle of the Belts III, but we will keep you updated as the event approaches.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Here is the official announcement by the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI:

All Elite Wrestling Rampage & Battle of the Belts III will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:00PM at Van Andel Arena. This is a televised event.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10th at 10:00AM. *Note the box office will not be open.

Ticket prices are subject to change. For current ticket prices visit Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices may vary, as market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices may fluctuate based on supply and demand. Tickets may be purchased at the box office or on-line at Ticketmaster.com. A ticket limit of 6 will apply to every order.