AEW Collision Results – March 16, 2024

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on TNT at 8/7c with the latest installment of their weekly Saturday night prime time two-hour program, AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s show is an appearance by Adam Copeland, Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata, Kyle O’Reilly vs. “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith, Julia Hart vs. Trish Adora for the TBS Women’s Championship, The Infantry vs. The House of Black, Zak Knight vs. Cool Hand Ang and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, March 16, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (3/16/2024)

This week’s show immediately starts off live inside the Canadian Life Centre in Ottawa, ONT., CN. with Tony Schiavone welcoming us as the camera pans the crowd.

Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata

We then hear the familiar sounds of Bryan Danielson’s theme song and out comes “The American Dragon” to kick off this week’s show with our first match of the evening. He settles inside the squared circle to a big pop from the Ottawa crowd.

Now the theme for his opponent plays and out comes Japanese star Katsuyori Shibata. We waste no time and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Fans chant “Holy sh*t!” before the two even touch. Nigel McGuinness points out on commentary that this is a legitimate dream match.