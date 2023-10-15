AEW Collision Results – October 14, 2023

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. tonight at 8/7c on TNT. with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s show is Adam Copeland kicking things off, Christian Cage will defend his TNT Championship against Bryan Danielson, Kris Statlander puts her TBS Women’s Championship on-the-line against Skye Blue, Samoa Joe defends his ROH TV Championship against Willie Mack, Komander takes on Brian Cage in singles action, and we will hear from the new AEW Tag-Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, October 14, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (10/14/2023)

The usual “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fightin'” theme song by Elton John and accompanying opening video package airs to get this week’s episode of AEW Collision officially off-and-running.

We then shoot inside the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. where Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to this week’s show as the camera pans the jam-packed live crowd.

Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, Ricky Starks & FTR Kick Off This Week’s Show

Now we hear “You think you know me!” and the theme for Adam Copeland hits. Out comes “The Rated-R Superstar” to a rock star reaction to kick off this week’s two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night program. He settles into the ring as fans chant “Adam! Adam!” He jokes that he’s still not used to that chant.

Copeland brings up the actions and comments of Christian Cage since he has arrived in AEW. He says Cage is demented and probably believes the crap he spews. As he continues to talk, the familiar sounds of Christian Cage’s theme music hits to cut him off.

Out comes the TNT Champion Christian Cage accompanied by Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus. They all head down to the ring and they confront Copeland as fans boo. Cage tells the fans in Toledo to shut their mouths when he’s conducting business. They respond with a loud “You suck! You suck!” chant.

Cage brings up the security guards in the ring and mentions he brought them for Copeland’s protection, not his. He mentions being annoyed with Copeland for thinking he can come out here, on his show, and start it off when he will be in the main event defending his TNT Championship later this evening.

Christian Cage threatens Copeland, demanding he exit the ring and walk away or he will be forcibly removed. He talks about having the Blackpool Combat Club kept from the building tonight so he can have a fair title match tonight against Bryan Danielson. He says he wants the same from Copeland, as he doesn’t belong anywhere near the arena tonight during his match.

As Cage closes by saying he’ll beat Danielson and prove he’s the best wrestler in the world, we hear another voice and out comes Bryan Danielson with a microphone in-hand. Fans chant “Yes! Yes!” as “The American Dragon” settles in the ring. He tells Cage some good news, which is that their title bout will be fair tonight, because he can reveal per Tony Khan that Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne are also banned from ringside tonight.

Just as it seems things are wrapped up, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music for “Absolute” Ricky Starks. Out comes Starks and Big Bill. The new AEW World Tag-Team Champions says he’s looking at a bunch of guys in the ring that should have said no to begin with. He also criticizes them for taking up he and Big Bill’s time to celebrate their newly won tag titles.

Starks then settles in the ring with Big Bill and mentions how he doesn’t respect anyone in the squared circle right now except the only true TNT Champion Christian Cage. He then makes a comment about Copeland’s eyes and Copeland shoots back at Starks for having stupid pants and for ripping his style off from The Rock, only a vanilla midget version.

FTR’s theme hits next and out comes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler taking issue with Starks and Big Bill thinking they are the best tag-team in the game right now. They vow to get their titles back. Things break down into a big brawl with everyone, which sees Christian Cage run out to save his butt. Cage turns around at the top of the entrance ramp and sees Bryan Danielson grilling him while holding his security in the LeBelle Lock.

ROH TV Championship

Samoa Joe (C) vs. Willie Mack

Now we shoot to a MJF video package about Jewish pride. After it wraps up, we shoot back inside the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme music for “The King of Television.”

On that note, out comes the reigning and defending ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe for his latest title defense. He settles into the ring to chants of “Joe! Joe! Joe!” from the Toledo crowd in attendance. His theme music dies down and he awaits the arrival of his opposition for this title tilt.

Willie Mack’s theme hits and out comes the popular fan-favorite for his big title opportunity tonight against the ROH TV Champion. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening here on this week’s Collision.

The two hit the ropes and shoulder check each other a couple of times, but neither man budges. Joe starts to take over on the offense after that. The fans sing his praises as he dominates the early offense, with loud “Joe is gonna kill you!” chants. Mack takes over after hitting a big diving splash onto Joe on the floor at ringside.

After Mack pops up after flattening the ROH TV Champion on the floor, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this championship contest continues. When we return, we see Joe hit a quick power-slam that almost drops Mack on his head — hard.

After this, we see Mack take over and go for the 6-Star Frogsplash, but Joe stops him on the ropes and hits his Muscle Buster finisher for the win. With the victory, Joe retains his ROH TV title.

Winner and STILL ROH TV Champion: Samoa Joe

Action Andretti Interested In Services Of CJ Perry

Now we shoot backstage where Lexy Nair is standing by with CJ Perry. She talks about offering her managerial services to the talent in AEW and is waiting to hear from some potential clients.

Up walks Action Andretti who introduces himself and makes it clear he would like the opportunity to have CJ Perry as his manager. After this, we shoot to another commercial break.

Juice Robinson vs. Christopher Daniels

When we return from the break, we see another vignette hyping the return in the near future of Danhausen. After that, we shoot inside the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. where we hear the familiar sounds of the Bullet Club Gold theme music.

Out comes “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson for our next match of the evening. He is accompanied by Jay White and The Gunns, who remain at ringside as he settles inside the squared circle and awaits his opposition for our next singles match of the evening here on Collision.

The theme for Christopher Daniels hits and out comes “The Fallen Angel” for his scheduled showdown against the aforementioned member of the Bang Bang Gang. He settles in the ring and his entrance tune dies down. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Daniels starts off in competitive form, but Robinson quickly takes over and settles into a comfortable offensive lead. He distracts the referee and then tosses Daniels to the wolves, as Jay White and The Gunns sneak in some blatant cheap shots to an already beaten down Daniels on the floor at ringside.

Back in the ring, Robinson continues to beat down the longtime pro wrestling veteran as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this match continues. When we return, we see Robinson pick up the easy win. After the match, he gets a big ring presentation from Jay White. He then cuts a promo about how MJF isn’t the only one who can win the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Winner: Juice Robinson

Dustin Rhodes Declares Himself For Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale

We shoot to a vignette featuring “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes, who touts his return to his home state of Texas for the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale, where he declares himself the latest competitor for this coming Wednesday night’s Dynamite on TBS. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Nick Wayne & His Mom To Sit Down With Jim Ross On Dynamite

When we return from the latest commercial time out, we shoot backstage to Lexy Nair, who is joined by her guest at this time, Nick Wayne. She informs him that Jim Ross will be sitting down with he and his mom on next week’s Dynamite.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Boulder

Now we shoot inside the Huntington Center in Toledo once again where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music for Aussie Open. One-half of the former ROH World Tag-Team Champions, Kyle Fletcher, makes his way down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

Already in the ring is his scheduled opponent for tonight, Boulder of the Iron Savages tag-team. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this singles bout here on AEW Collision on TNT. The fans chant “Aussie Aussie Aussie!” as Fletcher fares well in the early goings.

Boulder uses his size and strength to shift the offensive momentum in his favor. This doesn’t last long, however, as Fletcher ends up grounding the big man and slapping a submission on him for the victory. Pretty quick, basic match here.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Backstage With The AEW Trios Champions & Matt Menard

We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is joined by her guests at this time, the AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn. They talk about their reign as AEW Trios Champions and then turn their attention to the weird stuff going on between Max Caster and MJF.

Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens mention how one of them knows a lot about women and the other knows a lot about men, and that together they can help him with his relationship skills.

They then ask Paquette to step aside so they can school him and then have him practice on her. She comes back in and he makes a stupid comment about “Oral Sessions” in a play on her podcast name. She gets offended and walks off.

Matt Menard confronts them and gets into a back-and-forth with Caster, which leads to a challenge for a match at next Saturday’s Collision in Memphis, TN.

TBS Women’s Championship

Kris Statlander (C) vs. Skye Blue

Now it’s time for our second of three scheduled championship matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, as Skye Blue makes her way down to the ring for the TBS Women’s Championship opportunity she earned with a TV victory earlier this week.

She settles in the ring and her theme music dies down. Now the theme for the reigning, defending TBS Women’s Champion hits and out comes Kris Statlander to a decent pop from the Toledo crowd. She settles in the ring and her music dies down. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Statlander starts off strong, but we see Blue take over. The commentators make a big deal out of the new personality being shown by Skye Blue to go along with her new look, pointing out that she is essentially turning heel. She shows heel antics as she beats down the champ on the floor at ringside.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues with the challenger in a commanding offensive lead over the champion. When we return, we see Skye Blue continuing to show her new heel persona shine through until finally Statlander picks up the win to retain her title. Willow Nightingale comes out after the match to keep things from getting out of hand.

Winner and STILL TBS Women’s Champion: Kris Statlander

Kyle Fletcher Challenges Kenny Omega For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Now we shoot backstage to Kyle Fletcher, fresh off of his singles match victory via submission earlier tonight over Boulder of the Iron Savages tag-team.

Fletcher talks directly into the camera from the interview zone backstage and issues a formal challenge to Kenny Omega for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Houston, TX. We head into another commercial break after this wraps up.

Keith Lee vs. Turbo Floyd

When we return from the break, we head straight into a vignette featuring comments from RUSH about the status of LFI. He reminds us that when you mess with the bull, you get the horns.

Back inside the Huntington Center, we hear the familiar sounds of “Limitless” Keith Lee’s theme music. Lee makes his way to the ring as Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty of Shane Taylor Promotions are shown watching on a monitor backstage. He settles in the ring.

Already in the ring is his opponent for tonight, Turbo Floyd of the Outrunners. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one, which ends damn near literally as quickly as it started, with Lee picking up the easy squash match victory.

Winner: Keith Lee

Miro Beats Down Action Andretti

We shoot to a word from “The Redeemer” in a special vignette. Miro talks into the camera about his wife being back on the scene, and only more vicious when she’s on the hunt for gold and accomplishments.

He then says he’ll do whatever it takes to keep that from happening and then reveals he has Action Andretti beat down and in his grasp.

TNT Championship

Christian Cage (C) vs. Bryan Danielson

It’s main event time!

After the Miro segment wraps up, we head into another commercial break. When we return, Tony Schiavone speed-reads through updates to the lineups for next week’s Dynamite, Rampage and Collision, as well as the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2023 premium live event.

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of Bryan Danielson’s theme song and out comes “The American Dragon” for his TNT Championship opportunity here in the final match of the evening on this week’s Collision.

As the challenger settles inside the squared circle, we hear Jim Ross join Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness on commentary, as he will be on the call for our championship main event match-up between Danielson and Christian Cage.

With that said, Christian Cage’s theme hits and out comes the reigning and defending TNT Champion. The commentators remind us that Luchasaurus, Nick Wayne, the Blackpool Combat Club and Adam Copeland have been banned from ringside during this match.

We hear the ring announcer handle the formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger as the lights go down low in the building. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Bryce Remsburg is the referee for this title tilt.

The fans break out in dueling chants in support of the champ and the challenger as they begin mixing it up here in the early going. As Christian Cage starts to settle into the first sustained offensive lead, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Cage is still in control of things, but not for long as “The American Dragon” starts to take over. He grounds the champ and locks him up in a modified surf board stretch. Cage eventually escapes and returns his focus to the injured arm of Danielson.

He stops to do a double biceps pose for a ton of heel heat from the crowd. An insanely loud “F*ck you, Christian!” chant breaks out and is not edited off the broadcast at all, despite sustaining for several seconds. Danielson ends up decking Cage and heading to the top-rope.

We see him leap for a frog splash but Cage moves and Danielson lands with all of his body weight on his injured arm. He immediately clutches it and screams in pain, which leads to Cage quickly jumping on the arm and stretching it to take advantage of the clear weak spot on the challenger.

The action spills out to the floor with Cage hitting a big high spot on Danielson’s weakened arm once again. On that note, Tony Schiavone talks us into our final mid-match commercial break of the evening. The TNT Championship main event continues and will conclude when we return.

As we settle back in from our final commercial break of the evening, we see Cage still beating down Danielson. He lays out the challenger and heads to the top-rope, where he connects with a picture-perfect splash for a close near fall. Danielson starts to recover after kicking out.

He begins blasting Cage with “Yes!” kicks but Cage hits an inverted DDT to slow down Danielson’s momentum. He stalks Danielson waiting for him to get up and then charges at him looking for a Spear. Danielson ends up catching him with a big knee on the way in for a close near fall of his own that brings the crowd back to life.

Danielson stalks Cage now looking for his knee finisher, but he ends up sprinting into a big Spear from Cage, who follows up with his Killswitch finisher. He immediately goes for the cover but somehow Danielson kicks out before the count of three. The crowd roars and settles into a loud “This is Awesome!” chant.

Cage goes for another Spear but runs into a knee from Danielson, who follows up by slapping the champ in his LeBelle Lock submission finisher. The crowd screams expecting this to be the finish, but Cage gets his foot on the ropes. Danielson yanks him back and tries re-applying it, but Cage blocks his injured arm.

Big Bill ends up hopping on the ring apron to distract the referee, which leads to Ricky Starks coming in from behind and blasting Danielson with a belt shot. Cage rolls onto Danielson and gets the three count for the win. With the victory, Christian Cage retains his TNT Championship just by the hairs on his chinny-chin-chin.

Once the match wraps up, we see the heels all teaming up to add insult to injury by further beating down Danielson. This brings out FTR who try and make the save, but end up getting guzzled up as well. Adam Copeland runs down to the ring to a huge pop and he helps clean house of Luchasaurus, Big Bill, Ricky Starks and Christian Cage.

FTR and Adam Copeland and Bryan Danielson end up standing tall as the heels retreat. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Christian Cage