AEW Dark: Elevation Preview for Tonight (1/9/23); ROH World Title Match, The House of Black

Eleven matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will defend his title against Josh Woods in the main event of Elevation. ROH World Women’s Champion Athena will also compete in a non-title match against Viva Van.

Tonight, The House of Black will compete in a trios match, while The Bollywood Boyz will return to the AEW ring to face The Kingdom. This will be their second AEW match, as they were defeated by The Gunns on Elevation in October. In addition, AEW announced that Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy will compete, but no opponents have been named.

The Elevation matches for tonight were filmed last Wednesday at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Spoilers are available by clicking here.

The complete lineup for tonight is as follows:

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Viva Van in a non-title match

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Danika Della Rouge and Amira

* Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Vinny Pacifico

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Schaff

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Josh Woods

* Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Luther and Serpentico

* The Kingdom vs. The Bollywood Boyz

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl

* The House of Black vs. Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Ari Daivari

* Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy will be in action