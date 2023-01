Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 9 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. Full spoilers are below:

* Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing

* The Kingdom defeated The Bollywood Boyz

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Schaff

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.