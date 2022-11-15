AEW Dark Elevation Results – November 14th, 2022

Tag Team Match

Gates Of Agony vs. Teddy Goddz & Big Cuzzo

Kaun shoulder blocks Teddy Goddz down then tags in Toa Liona & Liona lands some clubbing blows then drops Teddy with a clothesline. Teddy fights off the shoulders and tags in Cuzzo. Cuzzo runs wild for a 2nd before getting Pounced into the ropes by Toa. Kaun with a fireman’s carry double knee gutbuster to Cuzzo to get the win.

Winners: Gates Of Agony

After the match Liona hits Teddy Goddz with a belly 2 belly

Tay Melo vs. Paris Van Dale

Tay Melo with a quick monkey flip then looks for an armbar but Paris Van Dale kicks her away. Judo throws from Melo then a hook kick to the back.

Running knee in the corner, then another couple of knees trikes before Tay tries the DDTay but Van Dale avoids that only to get hit with TayKO to get the win.

Winner: Tay Melo

Trios Match

The Firm vs. Smiley Fairchild,Channing Thomas & Kyle Bradley

Smiley Fairchild & Marq Quen get this match going then Fairchild with a double springboard arm drag but Quen cartwheel through that then hits a dropkick. Isiah Kassidy tags in and hits the arm then tags in Matt Hardy to drop an elbow on the arm as well.

Hardy clocks Kyle Bradley when Bradley gets a little froggy then tags in Kassidy. Kassidy cheap shots Channing Thomas then hits Poetry In Motion and tags Quen. Quen dives onto Thomas then Hardy gets Smiley on his shoulders so Quen can hit a dropkick Doomsday Device.

Quen gets pushed off the corner by Bradley & Fairchild tags in Thomas. Thomas with a knee drop then tags in Bradley. Bradley has a suplex countered then Quen tags in Hardy. Hardy runs wild then hits Thomas with a Side Effect.

Double kick from Private Party then a sit out Razor’s Edge but Thomas & Smiley break up the pin. That leads to things breaking down, but Thomas & Smiley get low bridged then stereo Asai moonsaults from Private Party as Hardy locks up The Leech on Bradley for the submission win.

Winners By Submission: The Firm

Athena vs. Kayla Sparks

Athena & Kayla Sparks lock up to kick this match off then Sparks grabs a side headlock then Athena heads out of the ring. Sparks hits a baseball slide. Athena slams Sparks into the ring apron then crushes her with a gordbuster on the floor.

Meteora into the ring steps and Athena heads into the ring to demand the count, she mockingly counts along but Sparks gets back in the ring. Some attempted mat wrestling from Sparks & Athena just drops her with a superkick.

Sparks hits the Regal Cutter for a 1 count. Athena hits a another superkick then she unloads with mounted punches. Some clubbing blows from Athena then a Guillotine Choke & Sparks taps out.

Winner By Submission: Athena

After the match Athena holds the choke then hits the O Face

Tag Team Match

Waves & Curls vs. The Butcher & The Blade

The Butcher & The Blade attacks Waves & Curls at the bell, tossing Jaylen Brandyn outside. Butcher chops down Traevon Jordan then lays in a headbutt. Jordan avoids a back suplex then runs into a big boot.

Brandyn tags in and gets kicked down. The Blade tags in and lays in a chop, then gets Brandyn on his shoulder so he and The Butcher can steal the finish of the Holy Demon Army leading to Jordan breaking up the pin.

The Bunny distracts Jordan & The Blade clotheslines him out of the ring. The Butcher tags in & they nails Drag The Lake for the victory.

Winners: The Butcher & The Blade

Pure Title Match

Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Leon Ruffin

Match starts off with Daniel Garcia with a quick takedown then some gator rolls and he mocks Leon Ruffin. Kicks and chops now from Garcia then a clothesline out of the corner. Ruffin snaps Garcia over the top rope then avoids Garcia and hits a dropkick then an arm drag.

Garcia with a body shot then he shoves Ruffin off the top and to the floor. Garcia follows Ruffin out there and hits a back suplex onto the apron. Back in the ring Garcia lands a kick to the head.

Some more kicks from Garcia then he starts stomping on Ruffin. Chop from Garcia but he runs into an enziguri. A few more strikes from Ruffin then some flying forearms then he rebounds off the ropes and hits a clothesline.

Corkscrew cutter from Ruffin gets a 2 count. Garcia lands a closed fist punch to the head and gets his first warning because of it. Garica connects with a butterfly suplex into the corner then the Hammer & Anvil elbows into a choke and Ruffin fights to his feet with Garcia on his back but Garcia switches to a Dragon Sleeper to score the submission win.

Winner By Submission & Still Pure Champion: Daniel Garcia (STILL CHAMPION!!)

10 vs. Jora Johl

Jora Johl attacks 10 at the bell and hits Attitude Adjustment for a 2 count. 10 fires up with clotheslines then a release Blue Thunder Bomb. 10 hits Johl with a spinebuster but Johl lands a superkick to avoids the Brodieline but 10 just hits it on the 2nd attempt to put away Johl.

Winner: 10

AR Fox vs. Serpentico

Serpentico attacks at the bell but AR Fox turns it around and dropkicks him out of the ring. Fox lands a kick from the ring then a Shooting Star Press to the floor. Back in the ring Serpentico avoids a double stomp and lands a hurricanrana then a kneeling superkick and DDT follow up for a 2 count.

Fox avoids a corner attack and trips up Serpentico then rolls through into a twisting Brainbuster for a 2 count. Bounce back Stunner from Fox then a rolling Cutter to follow up but only a near fall.

Fox heads to the apron and rolls through into the ring but is caught in a Flatliner, then he grabs the ropes on the pin and that might save Fox. Fox with a Spanish Fly off the top then a 450 splash to score the victory.

Winner: AR Fox

Tag Team Match

Killer Queens vs. Riho & Willow Nightingale

Willow Nightingale & Emi Sakura starts this match off then they argue about who should be wearing purple then start running into each other but neither woman will hit the mat until Nightingale hits a misdirection shoulder block. Sakura responds with a shoulder block that drops Nightingale then Mei Sugura comes in as well for a double team but Nightingale overpowers both of them then tags in Riho.

Riho tries a 619 but Sakura blocks it before landing a Mongolian Chop. Double underhook gutbuster from Sakura then Sugura comes in for some tea taunting. Sakura tosses Riho around then tags in Sugura then she bites the arm of Riho and grabs a full nelson. Riho fights back with a roll through into a double stomp.

Nightingale tags back in and hits a corner attack then a Pounce that launches Sugura across the ring. The straps are down for Nightingale but Sugura rakes the eyes to escape a fireman’s carry then hits a dropkick and tags out. Sakura with chops in the corner and hits her corner crossbody.

Nightingale catches a running Sakura with a spinebuster and tags out. Riho hits a crossbody then grabs a satellite Sunset flip for a 2 count. Sakura hits a tilt a whirl backbreaker then drops Nightingale onto Riho to set up the Transformer from Killer Queens.

Sakura now heads up top for a moonsault but takes too long and Riho is able to roll away. Riho up top for the double stomp and a near fall. Sakura hides behind the ref and Akki trips up Riho. Rolling cradle form Sakura & Willow has to break up the pin.

Killer Queens go for Nightingale but she hits a double clothesline to floor them both. Nightingale with a Death Valley Driver to Sakura then Riho follows up with a running double knee strike to get the win for her team.

Winners: Riho & Willow Nightingale

Wednesday’s Dynamite

Tag Team Match

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Le Sex Gods

Semi Final Match Of The AEW World Title #1 Contenders Tournament

Ethan Page vs. Bandido

Non Title Match

Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. The Bunny

If The Bunny wins she gets a Interim Women’s Title Match

Trios Title Match

Death Triangle (c) vs. Top Flight & AR Fox

AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland

Friday’s Rampage So Far

Tag Team Match

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Jun Akiyama

Semi Final Match Of The AEW World Title #1 Contenders Tournament

Lance Archer or Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage

Full Gear Card (Nov 19th)

AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF (This is MJF Poker Chip Cash In Match)

AEW World Tag Team Title Match

The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve In Our Glory

Finals Of The AEW World Title #1 Contenders Tournament

Ethan Page or Bandido vs. Lance Archer,Ricky Starks or Brian Cage

Interim Women’s Title Match

Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

ROH World Title Fatal 4 Way Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara

TBS Title Match

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Britt Baker vs. Saraya

Tag Team Match

Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Darby Allin & Sting

Steel Cage Match

Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus

Unconfirmed match for this week’s Dynamite & Rampage

Semi Final Match Of The AEW World Title #1 Contenders Tournament

Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks (This was supposed to happen on last weeks Rampage but on Dynamite they did a angle where Archer attack Starks backstage they postponed it unit this week)