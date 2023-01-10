AEW Dark Preview For Tonight (1/10/23); Title Match and More

For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, seven matches have been announced.

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will defend her title against Marina Shafir in the main event of Dark. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty will face The Voros Twins tonight in a warm-up match for Wednesday’s Dynamite match against Jungle Boy and FTW Champion Hook.

Teal Piper will also compete tonight, teaming up with Kel to take on Anna Jay and Tay Melo. This will be the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper’s second AEW match, following her debut in the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2019.

Tonight’s AEW Dark matches were taped last Friday at Portland’s Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum. Spoilers are available by clicking here. The following is the lineup for tonight’s Dark:

* Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura and Diamante

* Anna Jay and Tay Melo vs. Teal Piper and Kel

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Marina Shafir

* Juice Robinson vs. Travis Williams

* Jake Hager vs. Steve Migs

* Big Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. The Voros Twins

* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. Caleb Teninty, Judas Icarus and Sebastian Wolfe

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.