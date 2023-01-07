Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results for 1/10/2023

Before this week’s edition of AEW Rampage went on air, the January 10 edition of AEW “Dark” was taped Friday night from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. Full spoilers are listed below:

* Kiera Hogan defeated Danika Della Rouge

* Juice Robinson defeated Travis Williams

* Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura and Diamante

* Big Bill and Lee Moriarty defeated The Voros Twins

* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isaiah Kassidy defeated Caleb Teninty, Sebastian Wolfe, and Judas Icarus

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Carl Randers

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Jaiden

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated The Butcher and The Blade

Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.