AEW Dark Results – January 10, 2023

Juice Robinson vs. Travis Williams

Match starts off with a lock up before they exchange submissions before Robinson delivers a boot and whips Williams into the corner. Williams delivers a dropkick and a back elbow, then follows it up with a forearm and another back elbow.

He charges at Robinson, but Robinson moves out of the way and delivers a vicious kick. He follows it up with a cannonball and a senton, then goes for a pin.

Williams kicks out, and manages to deliver a dropkick and a German suplex. Robinson fires back with a Southpaw Lariat and a modified DDT for the win.

Winner: Juice Robinson

Tag Team Match

Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante & Emi Sakura

Diamante holds Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho as Sakura delivers a crossbody that sends them out of the ring. Diamante looks for a tope suicida but Soho catches her with an elbow.

She then sends her into the barricade while Nightingale delivers a series of forearms to Sakura. Diamante & Soho get in the ring before the bell sounds. Soho delivers a knee but Diamante fires back with one of her own. They spill to the outside while Nightingale levels Sakura with a Death Valley Driver.

Diamante levels Nightingale with a dropkick but Nightingale quickly recovers and sends Diamante crashing into the barricade. She then tosses her back into the ring where Soho is waiting. She delivers Destination Unknown for the win.

Winners: Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale

Jake Hager vs Steve Migs

Jake Hager & Steve Migs lock up to start this match off then Hager delivers a shoulder tackle then sends Migs into the top turnbuckle face first. Migs removes Hager’s bucket hat, but Hager doesn’t take kindly to this and sends him into the top turnbuckle repeatedly. Migs grabs Hager’s hat and puts it on his head. Hager meets him with a vicious jumping lariat for the win.

Winner: Jake Hager

Tag Team Match

The Firm (Big Bill & Lee Moriarty) vs. The Voro Twins

Big Bill delivers a splash to The Voros Twins. Bill delivers a knee to one of them then follows it up with a pair of right hands and a fallaway slam. Lee Moriarty tags in and delivers a knee then slams him to the man and delivers a twisting elbow drop.

He then delivers a dropkick and an uppercut. Bill tags in and delivers a running splash in the corner, followed by a big boot and a delayed chokeslam for the win.

Winners: The Firm

We then head backstage to Lexy Nair is with Juice Robinson. Robinson gloats about his win before Dark Order walks in and congratulates him. Evil Uno says they were thinking to themselves that Robinson was cool then offers him a spot in Dark Order. Robinson declines their offers and asks them if they’re as stupid as he thinks they are. He says he already has Bullet Club and would never be friends with them.

Tag Team Match

TayJay vs. Kel & Teal Piper

Tay Melo & Kel kicks this match off but Melo calls for Teal Piper to get in the ring. She then delivers a knee to Kel and follows it up with a snapmare. She whips Kel into the corner, then tags in Anna Jay. TayJay deliver a double suplex before Jay whips Kel to the mat and delivers a spinning heel kick.

Melo tags in and delivers a jumping knee strike. Jay & Piper tag in. Piper delivers an eye poke to Jay, but Melo levels her with a pump kick. Kel tags in and Melo delivers a DDTay. Jay then locks in the Queen Slayer for the win.

Winners By Submission: TayJay

Trios Match

The Firm (Ethan Page,Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy) vs Caleb Teinity,Judas Icarus & Sebastian Wolfe

Ethan Page & Sebastian Wolfe starts this match off before Page immediately tags in Isiah Kassidy. Kassidy gets in the ring and locks up with Wolfe. He delivers a dropkick that sends him to the outside then follows it up with a crossbody over the top rope. Matt Hardy tags in and delivers a leg drop as Page encourages Hardy & Kassidy.

Judas Icarus tags in and Hardy delivers a neckbreaker to him. Hardy tags in Page and the pair deliver a double back elbow. Page beats Icarus down then tags in Hardy. Icarus sends Hardy into the corner, then tags in Wolfe. Wolfe beats down Hardy, then tags in Caleb Teninty.

Hardy delivers the 3 Faces Of Deletion then follows it up with the Side Effect Kassidy tags in and delivers a senton. Kassidy looks for the pin but Page demands that Kassidy tags him in. Kassidy reluctantly obliges and Page hits Twist Of Fate for the win.

Winners: The Firm

ROH Women’s Title Match

Athena (c) vs. Marina Shafir

Match starts off with Athena offers her hand to Marina Shafir but Shafir slaps it away. then they lock up. Athena delivers a forearm to Shafir but Shafir quickly recovers and delivers a forearm of her own. Shafir delivers a series of knees to Athena’s midsection, then knocks her to the outside. Athena sends Shafir’s leg bouncing off the ring post then delivers several right hands.

Athena & Shafir get back in the ring before Athena rains down right hands. They go back & forth with submissions before Athena manages to deliver a powerbomb. Shafir fires back with a series of right hands and kicks. Athena manages to deliver a thrust kick but Shafir sends Athena to the outside with a kick.

Athena grabs her title and looks to leave, but Shafir catches up to her and delivers a pair of hip tosses. She sends her into the ring apron, then tosses her back in the ring and hits a powerbomb. Shafir locks in several submission maneuvers but Athena escapes them all.

Shafir then fires off a series of elbow strikes and knees but Athena targets Shafir’s ankle. She delivers a vicious forearm and several right hands but Shafir fires back with a series of forearms. Athena sends her to the outside then goes flying and delivers a tope suicida.

She tosses Shafir into the ring steps then delivers a running knee. She gets her back in the ring then locks in the Crossface. Shafir counters the hold into a pin but Athena reverses the fall while grabbing onto Shafir’s tights for the win.

Winner & Still ROH Women’s Champion: Athena (STILL CHAMPION!!!) (Recommend)

After the match Shafir grabs Athena’s hair but Athena hits her with the ROH Women’s Title.