Adam Copeland Believes The Rated R Championship Didn’t Fit Him, Thinks It Was Made To Sell Merch

AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on an episode of INSIGHT on a number of topics including how the Rated R Championship didn’t fit him and how he thinks it was only made to sell merch.

Copeland said, “I just, I don’t know. Again, I think for me, I come from that, that, that timeframe where the designs meant something, you know, and I just, I understood the, the, you know, the commercial appeal. Um, but I, I feel like that was truly done just to sell titles and it worked and it worked, but I don’t know. I just, as a world heavyweight champion, you walk out and there’s something spinning on you. It just didn’t, I don’t know, to me, it just didn’t fit.“

