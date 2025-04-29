Pat McAfee’s In-Ring Return Announced, Rusev’s First WWE Opponent Back, More

– GUNTHER vs. Pat McAfee and Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship were added to the lineup for WWE Backlash: St. Louis during this week’s WWE Raw. They join John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the upcoming May 10 premium live event at Enterprise Center.

– Next week’s WWE Raw on May 5 in Omaha, NE. will feature the long-awaited WWE in-ring return of Rusev, who goes one-on-one against Otis of Alpha Academy. The 5/5 show will also feature Penta vs. JD McDonagh.