Report: WWE Planning “Big Week” For Liv Morgan

It looks like WWE has something significant in the works for Liv Morgan following the fallout from WrestleMania 41.

At WrestleMania, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Lyra Valkyria and the returning Becky Lynch during Night 2 of the event. However, the titles quickly changed hands again.

On last week’s episode of Raw, Morgan and Rodriguez regained the Women’s Tag Team Titles when Morgan pinned Lyra with her finisher. After the match, Becky Lynch turned heel by attacking Lyra, setting new storylines in motion.

According to PWInsider.com, “the word making the rounds at WWE TV is that next week (the week starting 5/5) will be a ‘big one’ for Liv Morgan.” As of now, there are no confirmed details on what WWE has planned.

