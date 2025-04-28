Two NXT Stars Reportedly Official Members Of WWE’s Main Roster

According to a report from PWInsider, rising stars Giulia and Roxanne Perez are now officially part of the WWE Raw roster following their appearances on the April 21st episode of Raw.

Both Perez and Giulia were spotted wearing official “Raw debut” patches on their ring gear during the show — a detail often used by WWE and its trading card partners, like Topps, to commemorate main roster debuts for future collectibles.

The two made an immediate impact last week, interfering during a match between Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky and NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer, and later brawling with Rhea Ripley. For Giulia, who signed with WWE earlier this year after dominating in Japan’s Stardom promotion, it marked her first-ever appearance on Raw.

While Perez has competed on the main roster before — including in the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber — the debut patch suggests that last week’s episode signaled her official full-time move to the Raw brand.

Although PWInsider noted they are still working to definitively confirm the call-ups, all signs point to both Giulia and Perez being recognized as part of Raw moving forward. Perez’s main roster status seems even more certain, given her scheduled match against Rhea Ripley on tonight’s episode.

