Stephanie Vaquer Match Added To Tonight’s WWE Raw In Kansas City

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile has been added to tonight’s WWE Raw lineup at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

The show this evening will also feature SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis stepping in as the special Raw G.M. for the night, Logan Paul with a special message, and Pat McAfee will address GUNTHER’s actions on last week’s show.

Additionally scheduled is Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez, Becky Lynch will explain her attack of Lyra Valkyria, and Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman will be in the building.

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.