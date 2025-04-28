WWE Raw Results – April 28, 2025

The road to WWE Backlash: St. Louis continues tonight in “The Show-Me State.”

WWE Raw emanates from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO., live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix.

On tap for tonight’s show is SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis stepping in as the special Raw G.M. for the night, Logan Paul with a special message, Pat McAfee will address GUNTHER’s actions, Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez, Becky Lynch will explain her attack of Lyra Valkyria, plus Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman will be in the building.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, April 28, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 4/28/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” starts the show as always. We then shoot inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO., where Michael Cole welcomes us to the show seated alongside Pat McAfee.

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman Confronted By Sami Zayn

From there, we settle into a lengthy video package looking back at Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman joining forces, and then adding Bron Breakker to the mix at Raw After Mania last week. Back live, we hear “BURN IT DOWN!” The theme for Seth Rollins plays as he emerges alongside Heyman and Breakker.

The two settle in the ring and Rollins begins as always. “Hahaha AHHHH! Welcome to Monday Night Rollins.” He’s a visionary. He’s a revolutionary. He is Seth Freakin’ Rollins. Cue another laugh and “Ahhh!” and then he gets started for real.

Rollins says he knows there’s still a few people who want to chant CM Punk’s name. Fans of course chant CM Punk’s name. He knows there’s still a few people who want to point their pointers to the sky and acknowledge Roman Reigns. Fans then point their pointers to the sky. He says the future of WWE and this business runs through him.

As he continues talking, he is cut off by the familiar sounds of Sami Zayn’s entrance tune. He makes his way to the ring to a big crowd reaction. He comes into the ring and points out the hypocritical nature of Rollins’ current situation. Rollins tries explaining how it’s different, but doesn’t do a good job.

Zayn tells Breakker if he keeps staring at him the way he is, there’s going to be a problem. Rollins tells Zayn they go back a long way and he doesn’t want him to become an enemy. He says it’s not a threat, but he’ll get Heyman to pull some strings and he can be moved to SmackDown. He wants Zayn’s answer by the end of the night.

Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

Rhea Ripley’s theme hits and she makes her way to the ring to an enormous crowd reaction. WWE even threw the noise meter graphic in the bottom corner of the screen. It hit 110 and chilled around 100. Whatever that means. We head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Roxanne Perez, the opponent for “Mami” this evening, is already in the ring. The bell sounds and things get officially off-and-running. Ripley goes after Perez, but Perez rolls under her and gets out of the ring. Perez taunts her and takes her time getting back into the ring.

Ripley squares up and thrusts forward, but Perez gets out of the ring again. Ripley sticks her head out of the ring, so Perez throws her ring jacket at her. Perez hits a chop block to the knee. Perez kicks away at Ripley’s knee. Ripley grabs her, but Perez smacks her in the face.

Ripley charges, but Perez connects with a drop toe hold into the turnbuckles. Ripley soon boots her back and goes for a Razor’s Edge, but Perez gets out of it. Perez goes for a wheelbarrow bulldog, but Ripley fights it. Perez quickly takes her down and goes to twist the injured leg, but Ripley kicks her away.

Perez quickly cuts her off and dropkicks her out of the ring. Perez goes for a suicide dive, but Ripley catches her and slings her into the barricade. Ripley scoops her up and drops her sternum-first onto the barricade. Ripley gets Perez back into the ring. Ripley quickly drops her onto the apron and knocks her to the floor.

Perez grabs the feet and takes her down before slamming the injured knee off the ring post twice. Perez gets in the ring and twists around Ripley before going for a side leg sweep, but Ripley doesn’t go down. Ripley connects with a big clothesline.

Perez soon fights back and goes for a diving cross-body block, but Ripley catches her and counters into a delayed vertical suplex. Ripley dropkicks her out of the ring and shakes some feeling into her knee. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, Ripley is still very much favoring her knee, but she is forging ahead. After some more back-and-forth action, Giulia ends up hitting the ring and chop-blocking Ripley’s bum wheel from behind. The referee calls for the bell. The post-match two-on-one beatdown begins until IYO SKY runs out to make the save.

Winner via DQ: Rhea Ripley

Trouble Continues To Brew Between Finn Balor & Judgment Day

Backstage, The Judgment Day are shown celebrating in their clubhouse. Finn Bálor embraces the returning JD McDonagh before pulling him aside. Bálor says he was surprised to see him return. McDonagh says he told Dominik Mysterio, but it didn’t get back to Bálor. Bálor says he wishes he had told him.

McDonagh apologizes. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan walks up and asks if all is good. Bálor says they’re catching up. She asks why they’re not preparing for their match, but Bálor is confused. McDonagh says Morgan thought it would be a good idea if they went after the Tag Team Titles.

McDonagh says he went to Nick Aldis, and they have a match against the War Raiders. Morgan says she thought it was a good idea since Bálor isn’t a champion. Bálor says he doesn’t have a problem with this, but he wants to be kept in the loop. They walk off. Carlito says everyone will be a champion… maybe he should be a champion. That’d be cool.

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso Puts Logan Paul In His Place

Logan Paul is shown walking backstage as the show heads into another commercial break. When the show returns, he makes his way out to the ring. When the show returns, Logan Paul is in the ring, and the crowd loudly boos him. He doesn’t know if they all remember, but he beat “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles last weekend at WrestleMania.

Paul says Kansas City is a victim of circumstance. They don’t recognize greatness standing in front of them. They are so stupid and don’t know what a true legend looks like. This may offend some people, but a true legend does not look like your current World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso.

Paul had seven days to think about it, and he realized that he has done everything there is to do in this industry except win a World Title. Uso’s days are numbered because he has something Paul wants. World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso makes his way to the ring. Uso gives his sunglasses to a young man in the front row who defeated cancer.

Uso says he’s going to silence Paul’s noise. After fifteen years of trying to get the World Title, he’s not going to hand it over to “some punk ass YouTuber.” Uso watched Gunther beat his twin to a bloody pulp. It did something to him and lit a fire that isn’t ever going out.

This title is not given. It’s earned, and it belongs to Uso. If he wants it, he can come take it. Uh-uh… YEET! Paul rolls his eyes and says Uso is YEETing himself stupid. He’s done more in four years than Uso has done in fifteen. Paul is going to take the title from Uso.

Uso will do what he does best, which is crash out, screw up, and lose the title in less time than he held the Intercontinental Championship. Paul tells Uso to enjoy it while he still can. Uso then flattens the Maverick with a superkick. Uso walks off, shouting that Monday Night Raw belongs to him.

The Judgment Day vs. The War Raiders

The WWE Tag-Team Champions New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, are on special guest commentary for the next match of the evening, which will be contested in the Raw tag-team division. The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, as well as The War Raiders’ Erik and Ivar make their ring walks.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. McDonagh locks up with Ivar and is knocked to the mat immediately. Ivar is placed in a headlock and McDonagh clubs Ivar. Ivar is kicked and Balor is tagged in. Balor beats on Ivar in the corner and tags in McDonagh. McDonagh is thrown in the air and Erik is tagged in.

Erik beats on McDonagh and tags in Ivar and they double team both McDonagh and Balor. The Judgement Day is sent outside the ring and The War Raiders gets distracted by The New Day and The Judgement Day goes to attack The War Raiders but are slammed down. Ivar is body slammed onto McDonagh and Erik is tagged in.

Ivar goes to splash The Judgement Day against the ring and they move and Ivar crashes it and we cut to commercial. When the show returns, McDonagh chops Erik in the corner and punches him. Erik clocks McDonagh to the mat and knocks Balor off the apron. Ivar and Balor are tagged in and Ivar slams down Balor and splashes onto him.

Ivar sits on Balor and kicks down McDonagh who runs into the ring. Ivar slams into Balor in the corner – Ivar climbs the ropes and goes for a moonsault and Balor moves out of the way. McDonagh is tagged in and Ivar is sent over the ropes. McDonagh hits a moonsault to the outside onto The War Raiders.

Ivar is rolled back in the ring and McDonagh hits another Moonsault and Erik breaks the pin. Ivar takes out both Judgement Day members and Erik is tagged in. Erik and Ivar throw both Balor and McDonagh into each other outside the ring. Ivar throws Balor into The New Day and slams into the them outside the ring.

Carlito tries to get involved and McDonagh rolls up Erik for a near fall. McDonagh gets on the top rope, Carlito has the ref distracted – Penta knocks McDonagh off the ropes and The War Raiders hit War Machine on McDonagh for the win. That’s how this one wraps up.

Winners: The War Raiders

Paul Heyman Informs Sami Zayn Of His SmackDown Offer

Backstage, Sami Zayn is shown talking with Otis, when Paul Heyman sits down and asks Otis to give them a minute. Heyman tells Zayn that they’re OG Bloodline, and Zayn tells Heyman he blew all that up at WrestleMania.

Heyman tells Zayn that whether Rollins is the future or not, that’s how he views himself. And same with Breakker, he sees himself as the big dog and Breakker wants a match with Zayn.

Heyman says if Zayn accepts the transfer to SmackDown, Rollins will do Zayn a favour and Zayn will get an instant undisputed title shot. Heyman tells Zayn to think of his future – either live in the future or die in the past.

Heyman leaves and as he walks away you see Bron Breakker standing by smiling. On that note, the show shifts gears and shows Becky Lynch walking the halls before we settle into another commercial break.

Becky Lynch Revealed As Bayley’s Mystery Attacker, Addresses Lyra Valkyria

When the show returns, we hear the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s entrance tune. “The Man” makes her way to the ring for her advertised explanation for her actions, attacking Lyra Valkyria on last week’s Raw After Mania show.

She settles in the ring and gets on the microphone. “The Man has come around to Kansas City,” she begins. She is back in business, so let’s get down to it. Lynch sarcastically says Bayley was tragically taken out of her WrestleMania match, but there won’t be any murder mystery or weeks-long “who did it.”

Lynch has found the culprit… “It was me! I did it!” The crowd boos. Lynch yells at them not to act like she’s the bad guy and to fake outrage. That woman has attacked her nonstop since 2019. Not one time did Bayley apologize to her. Bayley forgets what this business is.

While Bayley was begging for people to like her and wondering why she wasn’t a bigger star, she got to see a bigger star when Lynch walked down the ramp at WrestleMania. That brings her to Lyra Valkyria. There’s an old phrase that goes “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

The reverse also works because “the friend of my enemy is my enemy.” Valkyria wouldn’t be in this business if not for Lynch. Lynch had high hopes for her, but while she was out, Valkyria was cozying up to the woman she’s been fighting for six years. Even then, she still tried to save her. She wanted Valkyria to “ditch that b*tch.”

She never would have won the Tag Titles with Bayley. Valkyria was already compromised. She’s already a loser. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria has heard enough and comes out to the stage. Valkyria incredulously says Lynch had high hopes for her, but many women warned her about Lynch. Bayley was one of the first.

She told Valkyria that Lynch would step on anyone’s throat to get ahead. Valkyria didn’t buy into it because she wanted to have Irish Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania. She didn’t buy it because of the hopes she had for Lynch. After multiple Manhandle Slams, she knows exactly what Lynch is. Valkyria gets on the apron.

The illusion of Becky Lynch is dead. Valkyria wants to make her pay for what she did to her and Bayley. Lynch quickly gets out of the ring. Valkyria can’t believe she’s running away. Valkyria reminds her that she beat Lynch to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Lynch says The Man only fights when it matters.

It does not matter in Kansas City. Valkyria says the Man is too good for Kansas City. Valkyria then suggests Backlash and will put the title on the line to get her to do the match. Lynch says she’ll make the title matter like she made Valkyria matter. Valkyria tells her to shut up. Lynch never made her matter. Valkyria did that.

She’s not interested in being the next Becky Lynch. She’ll be a better person than Lynch. She already knows she’s a better wrestler than Lynch. Lynch flips out at ringside, so Valkyria wipes her out with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Valkyria attacks her at ringside and gets her into the ring.

Valkyria punches away at Lynch, but Lynch quickly escapes and runs through the crowd. Valkyria stands tall and gets a nice ovation. Replays are shown of Lyra Valkyria’s attack on Becky Lynch. Valkyria poses on the stage with the title. Lynch blindsides her and warns her not to forget her. The segment ends there.

Penta Confronts Chad Gable

Backstage, Penta is shown when Interim Raw General Manager Nick Aldis comes up to him. Aldis says he can’t let Penta interfere in matches, but he won’t fine him. Aldis says he made a match for next week. Penta will battle JD McDonagh. Penta is excited. Chad Gable walks up with Ivy Nile.

Gable says he wants to talk to a luchador on the descent. Gable says Penta beat him in his first match, but look at him now. Penta losing at WrestleMania wasn’t his favorite moment. It was when his “useless” brother, Rey Fenix, lost to El Grande Americano. Penta kicks Gable down and shouts that he’s messed with the Lucha Bros.

Rusev Sends Message To WWE Roster

A video package airs featuring the first comments from Rusev since his shocking return on last week’s Raw After Mania special. Rusev says he had it all once upon a time. He had the gold, the fame, and a tank at WrestleMania. Then he lost himself. He left the WWE and fell into the abyss in Bulgaria.

He found himself in the abyss and fixed himself. In hell, he realized he won’t fight for a woman that isn’t his or a flag that never was. He had an epiphany. Rusev is free to crush people not because he was told to, but because he wants to. He will use his hands and jacked body for good.

Rusev will hunt the flawed, the arrogant, and those who waste their talents, just as he did. Through pain, he will perfect them all for good. He is the tempest rolling in. Rusev will hunt them and fix them, just as he fixed himself.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile

It’s time for our next match of the evening, which features reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer going one-on-one against American Made’s pitbull, Ivy Nile.

The two make their respective ring walks, with Vaquer getting a huge ovation. The bell sounds and off we go. Nile slams down Vaquer off the bat and covers Vaquer for two. The women float over each other trading holds. Vaquer rolls up Nile for a two count and Nile slaps Vaquer in a headlock.

Vaquer is knocked down to the mat and then Vaquer knocks Nile down. Nile hits a hurricanrana on Vaquer and Vaquer rolls up Nile for two. Vaquer suplexes Nile and goes for Devil’s Kiss and Nile counters and hits a stretch submission. Vaquer breaks free and hits The Devil’s Kiss on Nile.

On that note the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Nile bashes up Vaquer’s knee and Vaquer fires back with a stunner. Nile takes down Vaquer and Vaquer rolls up Nile for a near fall. Vaquer hits Devil’s Kiss again on Nile and then hits a meteora on Nile in the corner.

Nile is covered and Gable puts Nile’s leg on the ropes. Vaquer goes out of the ring to confront Gable and Nile runs out and suplexes Vaquer outside the ring. Nile kicks Vaquer and hits a German Suplex and covers for two. Nile climbs the ropes, Vaquer punches her and climbs the ropes with her.

Vaquer headbutts Nile on the top rope and superplexes Nile and covers her for a two count. Nile and Vaquer punch each other in the middle of the ring. Vaquer kicks Nile and tries for the SVB but Nile counters and slams down Vaquer and covers her for a near fall. Nile misses a kick in the turnbuckle and connects with a dragon screw on Nile. Vaquer hits the SVB and covers Nile for the win.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

AJ Styles Talks Future With Nick Aldis

Backstage, AJ Styles is with Nick Aldis. As they’re discussing Style’s next steps -Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez come by. Morgan says she needs time off because she’s filming a movie.

Mysterio asks for time off too and is told no. Styles gets in Mysterio’s face and then tells Aldis he thinks he has an idea for his next steps. Things wrap up there.

Karrion Kross Taunts Sami Zayn Over His Decision

Now we cut to a different area backstage, where we see Karrion Kross approach Sami Zayn and tells him that he hopes he makes the correct decision. Kross has his hair styled like Zayn like he did with his Styles hair cut when he was intertwined with him.

Pat McAfee Addresses GUNTHER’s Actions Last Week

When the show returns, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are shown on-camera. Cole brings up what happened last week when GUNTHER attacked McAfee. He mentions Adam Pearce fining him and suspending him as a result. McAfee says it’s time to address this, and stands up on the commentary desk with a house microphone in-hand.

He says people have forgotten who the hell he is. McAfee has been so successful on the microphone that even he’s forgotten who the hell he is. This past week has made him look in the mirror and realize some things. He’s still that dog who was born in the East Hills of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He’s the son of a truck driver who lived paycheck to paycheck. He wasn’t given a lot, but he’s blessed with great friends. McAfee went from an irrelevant bum to someone who is known around the world. He doesn’t have more talent than anyone else, but he has a few things he hopes people will remember him by.

When he dies and is six feet in the dirt, he hopes people say he was in incredibly hard worker who worked his ass off for his friends, family, and community. He hopes they think of him as an empathetic man who gave millions of dollars to his community, children’s hospitals, military foundations, homeless shelters, LGBTQ communities, public schools, and underprivileged communities. He hopes they see that he left the world better than he found it.

Last, but not least, when he’s dead and gone, they will say that he was a “loyal motherf—er.” The crowd loudly cheers. A “McAfee” chant fires up. McAfee says you have to ride with those who ride for you. If one goes, all go. You’re either with him or against him. There’s one man who has been with him since he met him. He’s the greatest of all time, Michael Cole. The crowd loudly cheers Cole. A “Michael Cole” chant picks up.

McAfee will be loyal to him until he’s in the soil. Last week, when that “Austrian asshole” put his hand on the GOAT, he had no option but to protect his boy. After it happened, he got attacked from behind. McAfee has seen himself choked out all over social media and television. His friends and family have been warning him about Gunther. McAfee curses and says, “If I die, I die.” McAfee calls Nick Aldis out. Aldis comes out to the stage.

Adam Pearce lets chaos reign, but that’s not his style. Aldis tells him to keep it professional. McAfee says he knows Aldis is a middle manager, but he can make things happen. McAfee isn’t happy that Gunther isn’t here. McAfee tells Aldis to lift the suspension so he can fight him ASAP. Aldis says he discussed this with Pearce.

As far as lifting the suspension, the answer is no. They’re both valuable assets to the company. They can lift the suspension, and McAfee can get his hands on him as long as it is a sanctioned match in a WWE ring. Aldis suggests Pat McAfee face “The Ring General” Gunther at Backlash. McAfee agrees. It’s on.

Logan Paul Lands KO Shot On ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso

Backstage, Sami Zayn is deep in thought when WWE World Heavyweight Champion ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso comes up to him. Uso says he has a big decision to make. Uso says that whatever decision he makes, he loves Zayn.

Zayn says he loves him, too, and they embrace. Zayn walks off, and Uso looks a little worried. All of a sudden, he’s blindsided by Logan Paul with a huge right hand. He knocks Uso out and tells him, “That’s karma, Uce!”

Sami Zayn’s Decision

It’s main event (segment) time!

Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Seth Rollins’ theme, as he comes out to confront Sami Zayn about the decision ultimatum given to him at the start of the show by the new Paul Heyman Guys. Rollins invites Zayn out to the ring and Zayn obliges and makes his way out.

Rollins says before they get to the decision he wants Zayn to hear him out. He says Zayn is putting him in a tough spot. He says they have history and this about him and Zayn. He thought Zayn was going to celebrate with him like Zayn celebrated with Jey Uso last week because they’re friends. He tells Zayn the vision for the best future for the WWE is Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman and that it hurts that Zayn doesn’t believe in him.

Rollins asks Zayn about how many true friends he has in the business because Zayn is one of his true friends. He tells Zayn when Rollins became a dad, Zayn was one of the first people he called and he will forever be grateful for that. He asks if he can return the favour and save his life.

He tells Zayn to take the pass, take the way out and take whatever Heyman has lined up for him. He tells Zayn if Zayn stays at RAW and doesn’t believe in Rollins’ vision it’ll be bad news for him. Zayn says if he hurt Rollins’ feelings, as his friend, he’s sorry. He tells Rollins that he thinks Rollins is playing games.

He says that’s why Rollins is on top. He tells Rollins that he realizes Rollins knows what cards to play to manipulate Zayn because they’re friends. He asks Rollins if Rollins has ever known Zayn to be someone who runs away. He says Rollins is threatening him and he won’t stand for a friend threatening him.

He says he can live being targeted but he will not be threatened. Zayn says he’ll become champion on his own and doesn’t need it done via a favour. He tells Rollins he loves him as a friend and buddy but this is Zayn telling Rollins to go to hell. Bron Breakker’s music hits and Rollins has a pained look in his eyes. We head to a commercial break.

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

It’s main event (match) time!

When the show returns from the break, Breakker is in the ring with Zayn, with both in their ring gear. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening.