WWE Star’s “Farewell Address” Sparks Speculation

After dropping the WWE Women’s United States Championship on last Friday’s SmackDown, Chelsea Green took to social media over the weekend to post what she called her “farewell address.”

On Sunday, April 27th, Green shared an image of the U.S. Capitol building with the American flag flying at half-mast, along with the caption:

“Goodbye for now @WWE. This is my farewell address 🇺🇸🫡”

The post immediately sparked speculation about her WWE status.

Green’s message came just two days after she lost the Women’s U.S. Title to Zelina Vega on SmackDown in Fort Worth, Texas. Green, who became the inaugural champion after winning a tournament last December, held the title for 131 days. During the match, Green’s allies Piper Niven and Alba Fyre attempted to interfere but were ejected by the referee, leaving Green vulnerable to Vega’s Code Red finisher, which secured Vega her first singles championship in WWE.

Despite the dramatic tone of her “goodbye,” Green’s post is widely believed to be part of her ongoing character work, reflecting her reaction to the title loss rather than signaling an actual departure from WWE. There has been no official confirmation regarding any changes to her contract status.

Fans will be watching closely to see how Green’s “farewell” plays out in the coming weeks.

