Bryan Danielson Wants To Be More Active In His Community Once He Retires From Wrestling

AEW star “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson recently spoke with KLAX-TV on a number of topics including how he wants to be more involved in his community once he retires from wrestling full-time.

Danielson said, “Yeah, I mean, it’ll be fun to experiment with it. There’s so many avenues that you can take in this life. There’s so many interesting fun things to do, right? But one of the things that I’m really putting a priority on is how can I be of service, right? How can I be of service to my community? How can I be of service within my children’s school system, and that sort of thing and so those are the things that I’m really excited to focus on when I’m done doing this.”

On what he’s hoping to leave behind in wrestling for those who look up to him:

“It’s incredible and it gives you a sense of responsibility too, in the sense of, what are you passing on to the next generation? You want to pass along positive traits not just from how you wrestle, but also how you conduct yourself in the back, how you treat other people, all of those things. I think that’s very important.“