The Young Bucks Return To NJPW For AEW Angle With Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston lost his Strong Openweight title to Gabe Kidd in a no-ropes Last Man Standing match at the NJPW Resurgence event in Ontario, California.

The Young Bucks and Jack Perry attacked Kingston following the match. The Bucks cut a heel promo, and Kingston was laid out with the EVP trigger. There was a CM Punk chant at one point.

The Bucks, Perry, and Kazuchika Okada will face Kingston, Bryan Danielson, and FTR in an Anarchy in the Arena match at the 2024 AEW Double or Nothing PPV.