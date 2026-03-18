MVP Reveals WWE Delayed His Knee Surgery During Hurt Business Run

MVP has revealed that he was asked to delay knee surgery during his time in WWE so he could continue appearing on television as the spokesperson for The Hurt Business.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, MVP explained that his transition into a managerial role was never part of the original plan and came as a result of an injury during the pandemic era.

“I fell into the vocal representative part by accident,” MVP said. “I was the full-fledged wrestling member of the previous incarnation of our group, and I hurt my knee, and my wrestling was diminished but because of my gift of gab, I was still out front, talking up for the guys.”

MVP said the process of getting his knee surgery took longer than expected because he was encouraged to remain on-screen. “Unfortunately, let’s just say it took several months before I was allowed to have my knee fixed,” MVP said. “I was asked to please continue, and I slipped into a managerial role. It was never something that I sought out.”

Despite the circumstances, MVP acknowledged that the change ultimately extended his career. “But I love it, because it’s extended my career.”

The Hurt Business — featuring MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander — became one of WWE’s most prominent factions during the pandemic era, serving as a central act on Raw before eventually being disbanded.

Years later, MVP has reunited with Lashley and Benjamin in All Elite Wrestling under the new name The Hurt Syndicate, where he continues to serve as the group’s manager and mouthpiece.

Lashley’s most recent AEW match took place at AEW Full Gear 2025, while Benjamin last competed on an episode of AEW Dynamite on January 7, 2026.

MVP remains a regular presence on AEW programming, continuing the managerial role that began during his time in WWE.