Ricochet Issues Apology Following Backlash Over Social Media Comment

Ricochet has issued a public apology following backlash over a social media exchange that took place after All Elite Wrestling’s AEW Revolution 2026.

After AEW shared a post-match promo featuring Ricochet, a fan commented, “His acting hasn’t improved.” Ricochet replied with a remark referencing Multiple Sclerosis (MS), which quickly drew strong criticism online. Many fans felt the response crossed a line, particularly because it appeared to reference a serious medical condition tied to the individual.

The reaction across social media was largely negative, with many arguing that the comment felt overly personal and insensitive rather than effective heel behavior. While some defended Ricochet by saying public figures often face constant criticism and should be able to respond, the prevailing view was that the remark went too far.

Ricochet addressed the situation the following day with a public apology, acknowledging his actions and the wider impact of his words. “I took out my hatred for the IWC on Sandi, and inadvertently others who are affected by MS. She didn’t deserve it and for that, I sincerely apologize. Moving forward I’ll do better.”

He remains active on AEW programming, and the situation highlights the ongoing challenge performers face when balancing in-character responses with real-world sensitivity on social media.