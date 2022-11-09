AEW Dark Results – November 8, 2022

Zack Clayton vs. Blake Li

Match starts off with a lock up. Zack Clayton sends Blake Li to the mat then offers his hand to Li. Li doesn’t accept it and Clayton hits him with a back elbow and a clothesline.

He goes for a pin, but Li kicks out. Clayton hits an uppercut, but Li fires back with a back elbow. Clayton delivers a powerslam followed by a modified Fisherman’s Buster for the win.

Winner: Zack Clayton

Kayla Rossi vs. Ashley D’Amboise

Kayla Rossi sends Ashley D’Amboise to the mat but D’Amboise fires back with a dropkick. Rossi delivers a right hand, followed by several stomps in the corner and a fallaway slam.

She hits a Twisting Body Press then goes for a pin but pulls D’Amboise up and hits a vertical suplex for the win.

Winner: Kayla Rossi

Tag Team Match

The Gunns vs. BK Klein & Jarrett Diaz

Jarrett Diaz & Austin Gunn lock up to start the match off. Austin delivers a shoulder tackle, then tags in Colten Gunn. Colten delivers a dropkick, then whips him into the corner and tags in Austin.

Diaz rolls up Austin but Austin kicks out. Colten tags in and hits a vicious lariat. Colten looks for a splash but Diaz rolls out of the way. Austin tags in and Diaz trips him. BK Klein tags in and Colten hits the Colt 45 for the win.

Winners: The Gunns

After the match W Morrisey delivers a chokeslam to Klein. He grabs a mic and says that he and The Gunns are out mocking FTR once more.

Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler

Match starts off with Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler staring one another down then they lock up before they exchange submissions. The Wingmen pull Avalon out of the ring. Cutler follows but Ryan Nemeth intercepts him. Avalon charges at him, but Cutler moves out of the way and he hits Nemeth.

They on the outside before Cutler tosses Avalon in the ring. The Wingmen attack Cutler while the referee is distracted, allowing Avalon to beat him down. Cutler fires back with a Manhattan Drop, then goes for a pin but Avalon kicks out.

Cutler delivers an Airplane Spin before they men exchange forearms in the center of the ring. Cutler takes off his sweater and Avalon delivers a chop. He hits a Death Valley Driver, then goes for a pin but Cutler kicks out. Cutler grabs the cooling spray while the referee is distracted and sprays it in Avalon, Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi’s face.

Avalon hits an enziguri and a Marti Knees, then goes for a pin but Cutler kicks out. Avalon grabs a chair, but Leva Bate comes to the ring and grabs the chair from him. Cutler hits a reverse DDT, then ascends to the top, but Avalon meets him there. Cutler rolls him up, but Avalon reverses the pin for the win.

Winner: Peter Avalon

Tag Team Match

The Blonds vs. The Factory

Griff Garrison & QT Marshall lock up to get this match going before they exchange submissions before Marshall delivers several right hands. Cole Karter tags in and delivers a dropkick. Marshall tags back in and beats Garrison down. Karter tags back in and hits a suplex. Garrison delivers a back body drop before making the tag to Brian Pillman Jr.

Marshall tags in and beats Marshall down. He rolls him up, but Marshall kicks out. Pillman delivers a kick that sends Marshall to the outside, then makes the blind tag to Garrison. He ascends to the top, but Karter pushes him off. Garrison takes him down with a rolling elbow allowing Marshall to take advantage and roll him up for the win.

Winners: The Blonds

Anna Jay vs. Sio Nieves

Anna Jay sends Sio Nieves into the corner but Nieves fires back with several forearms. Jay delivers a back elbow, then chokes Nieves on the middle rope.

She hits a pair of elbows, then chokes her. Jay hits a spinning heel kick, then locks in the Queen Slayer for the win.

Winner By Submission: Anna Jay

Kip Sabian vs. Marcus Kross

Kip Sabian & Marcus Kross exchange submissions before Kross delivers a hurricanrana, followed by an enziguri. Kross rolls him up, but Sabian kicks out.

Sabian & Kross exchange forearms before Kross delivers a pump kick and an enziguri. Sabian fires back with a torture rack sit out facebuster combo for the win.

Winner: Kip Sabian

Athena vs. Diamante

Athena & Diamante exchange submissions before Athena sends Diamante into the corner. Diamante delivers a back elbow, followed by a tijeras. Athena fires back with a backbreaker heel trip combination, then delivers a suplex onto the ramp. Diamante hits a diving hurricanrana, then goes for a pin but Athena kicks out.

Athena whips Diamante into the barricade, then delivers a shotgun drop kick and tosses Diamante back into the ring. She ascends to the top and looks for the O Face but Diamante moves out of the way and hits an uppercut. Athena rains down rights and lefts in response, then delivers the Lung Blower for the win.

Winner: Athena

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rico Gonzales

Rico Gonzalez charges at Powerhouse Hobbs. He hits a right hand, followed by a dropkick, but Hobbs no sells it and knocks him to the mat with a clothesline. He hits an overhead throw off the top rope then delivers a spinebuster for the win.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Trios Match

Dark Order vs. Troy Hollywood,Fulton & Ativalu

Alex Reynolds & Troy Hollywood begins this match off then Reynolds delivers an uppercut, followed by a back elbow and a flying elbow. Evil Uno tags in and Dark Order hits a triple backbreaker. He hits a neckbreaker on Troy Hollywood, then tags in John Silver.

Silver hits an enziguri before Reynolds hits a stunner. Silver delivers a German suplex and Reynolds rolls up Hollywood for the win.

Winners: Dark Order

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. AR Fox & Caleb Konley

Caleb Konley & AR Fox go right after Eddie Kingston & Ortiz. Konley hits a tope suicida on Kingston before Fox delivers an inverted senton off the ropes. Fox tosses Ortiz in the ring and delivers a senton atomico off the top rope.

Kingston & Konley tag in. Kingston delivers a pair of back elbows then delivers the Machine Gun Chops. Konley fires back with a hurricanrana before Kingston hits a lariat and tags in Ortiz. Ortiz hits the Fisherman’s Bomb for the win.

Winners: Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

After the match, Kingston locks in the Dragon Sleeper on Fox before Ortiz gets him off. He tosses a couple of chairs in the ring, but Ortiz prevents him from using them.

Tag Team Match

Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Killer Queens

Toni Storm & Emi Sakura lock up to kick this match off then Storm delivers a boot to Sakura, followed by a kick and a hair whip. Storm delivers a pair of monkey flips before Sakura fires back with a Mongolian Chop, then has some tea with Storm. Mei Suruga tags in and bites Storm’s hand. She whips Storm into the corner, then tags in Sakura.

Sakura delivers her signature chops, followed by a crossbody. Suruga tags in and drives her boot into Storm’s head. Storm & Suruga exchange forearm before Storm hits a neckbreaker and tags in Hikaru Shida. Sakura tags in and Shida hits an elbow strike, followed by a jumping knee. Sakura plants Shida, then tags in Suruga.

Killer Queens look for a double suplex, but Storm blocks them from hitting it. Killer Queens hits a double suplex on Storm & Shida and follow it up with a Steamroller senton. Suruga rolls up Shida, but Shida kicks out.

Shida hits a Brainbuster, then follows it up with an enziguri. Sakura fires back with a moonsault as Storm sets up Suruga in the corner. Shida delivers a suplex to Sakura onto Suruga, then follows it up with the Katana to Suruga for the win.

Winners: Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida

Tag Team Match

Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Wingmen

Wheeler Yuta & Ryan Nemeth kicks this match off with a lock up then they exchange submissions before Yuta hits a dropkick. Cezar Bononi tags in and delivers several stomps to Yuta. He whips him into the corner and delivers several stomps to his midsection.

Nemeth tags back in and delivers a knee to Yuta’s midsection. Yuta shoves him into the corner before Bononi tags back in and delivers a knee to his midsection. Bononi delivers a stomp, but Yuta fires back with an enziguri.

Yuta makes the hot tag to Claudio Castagnoli as Bononi tags in Nemeth. Castagnoli hits a series of uppercuts, followed by a back elbow and a Pendulum DDT. He hits The Swing on Nemeth, then locks in the Sharpshooter for the win.

Winners By Submission: Blackpool Combat Club