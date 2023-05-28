AEW Double Or Nothing Pre-Show Match For Tonight Revealed

Trios action will get things started at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s All Elite Wrestling premium live event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company has revealed which match will serve as the pre-show bout.

Scheduled as the AEW Double or Nothing 2023 “The Buy-In” pre-show bout is the Trios match pitting The Hardy Boys and FTW Champion HOOK against The Gunns and “All Ego” Ethan Page.

If The Hardy Boys and HOOK win the match, they obtain ownership over Page’s AEW contract.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight starting 7/6c for live AEW Double or Nothing 2023 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.