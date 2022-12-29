AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results – December 28, 2022

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for the annual New Years Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On tap for tonights show is Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight, Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay, Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT title, as well as falls count anywhere match no. 6 of the Best Of 7 Series between Death Triangle and The Elite.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash results from Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The following report was written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE: NEW YEARS SMASH RESULTS (12/28/2022)

This week’s special New Years Smash edition of Dynamite on TBS kicks off with the usual theme song and accompanying opening video. From there, we shoot inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, CO. where the commentators welcome us to the show.

Bryan Danielson vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page

As fireworks and pyro erupts, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz settle in on commentary and then send things down to the ring for a big opening contest.

With that said, Bryan Danielson’s theme hits and “The American Dragon” heads to the ring to an enormous pop from the fans in attendance. He settles inside the ring and his music dies down.

Now the entrance tune for “All Ego” Ethan Page plays and out he comes accompanied by Stokely Hathaway for this one-on-one showdown to kick off the New Years Smash episode of Dynamite.

Before the bell sounds, however, the familiar sounds of MJF’s theme hits and the AEW World Champion appears in a luxary box with his title, some champagne and “the only hot chick in Colorado.” He taunts Danielson as Page beats on him from the ring.

Page also shouts insults up to MJF, whom the crowd focuses a loud “Assh*le” chant at as “All Ego” beats down “The American Dragon” here in the early goings of this opening contest.

Danielson starts to fight back with vicious chops. Page answers back with some of his own, but Danielson over-takes him and blasts him with repeated shots before delivering a high roundhouse kick and a knee to the bread basket.

“The American Dragon” gets an ankle lock on the ground, which Page ultimately escapes. Danielson continues to dominate the action, connecting with a big dropkick off the top-rope before taking the hat off the shiney dome of Stokely Hathaway.

He connects with a big dive to the floor on Page as well, but walks into a big kick from “All Ego” as he headed back inside the ring. Hathaway taunts Danielson as he’s laid out on the floor and on that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see some back-and-forth action until Danielson settles into the offensive lead, blasting Page with chops and kicks in the corner before sitting him on the top-rope. He stands up and connects with a standing hurricanrana off the top-rope, which pops the crowd.

The action spills out to the floor. Once out there, Page takes over, ramming Danielson into the steel ring steps and the steel barricade before rolling him back into the ring. He launches himself into the ring and connects on the way down with a cutter for a near fall on Danielson.

After kicking out at two, Danielson eats a series of repeated elbow shots from Page. Danielson turns things around by hitting a crazy DDT that spikes “All Ego” directly on the top of his dome. Danielson hits a big kick and then locks in the LeBelle Lock. Page gets his foot on the ropes to break the hold.

We see Danielson head to the top-rope after this, but Page cuts him off and begins climbing up backwards. He’s looking for an Ego’s Edge off the top-rope but Danielson avoids it. Page ends up hitting an avalanche powerslam off the top for a super close near fall, which Danielson just barely kicks out of.

Page hoists Danielson up for the Ego’s Edge and has a big smile on his face, however Danielson escapes and hits his running knee finisher. He does the Ronnie Garvin hold-and-stomp fest and then locks in a LeBelle Lock for the win.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson Calls Out MJF

Once the match wraps up, we see Bryan Danielson immediately turn his attention to AEW World Champion MJF, who is shown still in the luxury box reacting to him. MJF turns down his wave to join him in the ring for an impromptu fight.

Samoa Joe Attacks Wardlow

We see a quick word from Samoa Joe in a video package featuring “The King of TV.” We then return live where Renee Paquette is in the interview zone with Wardlow.

As he talks about there being too many words and not enough action, in comes Joe, who beats Wardlow down with a pipe. He yells “how’s that for action?! I did this to you!” He roars and officials run to the scene as he walks away and we head to another commercial break.