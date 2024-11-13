AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (11/13/2024): Bridgeport, CT.

The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to grow.

Heading into one of the final episodes of the weekly AEW on TBS program leading up to the company’s next pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear 2024 on November 23, tonight’s AEW Dynamite goes down from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT.

The following matches and segments are being officially advertised by the company heading into the show:

* Jon Moxley seizes TBS

* Bobby Lashley speaks

* Will Ospreay speaks

* Jamie Hayter speaks

* Mina Shirakawa is coming

* Britt Baker vs. Penelope Ford

* Lio Rush vs. Swerve Strickland

* Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Falls Count Anywhere: Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer

* AEW Full Gear Contenders Series: House of Black vs. FTR

* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page & Christian Cage

Join us here this evening for live AEW Dynamite results.