The final Dynamite before AEW Revolution will air tonight on TNT from Jacksonville FL at Daily’s Place. AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Tony Khan makes a big announcement

-Tag Team Casino Royale for the final spot in the Revolution Triple Threat

-Mercedes Martinez & Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

-Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Adam Cole & reDRagon

