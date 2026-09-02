Wednesday, September 2, 2026
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AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (9/2/26): Mercedes Moné, New Level, More

By
Phil Johnson
-
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite returns tonight, Wednesday, September 2, 2026, live on TBS and HBO Max from the Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas.

Following the fallout from AEW All In: London, newly crowned AEW Women’s World Champion Mercedes Moné will celebrate her championship victory.

Also announced for tonight’s show, the new AEW World Trios Champions will put their titles on the line.

New Level’s Kofi and “Awesome” Austin Creed will team with Swerve Strickland to defend the championships against The Rascalz — Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed and Zachary Wentz.

The advertised lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite currently includes:

– AEW Women’s World Championship Celebration: Mercedes Moné
– AEW World Trios Championship: New Level (Kofi & Austin Creed) & Swerve Strickland (c) vs. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed & Zachary Wentz)

AEW Dynamite airs tonight on TBS and streams on HBO Max.

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