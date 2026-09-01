Backstage Story Behind New Level’s AEW Entrance Music At All In

Kofi has revealed that New Level’s AEW entrance music was secured less than 24 hours before he and Austin Creed made their surprise debuts at All In: London.

The former WWE stars debuted at Wembley Stadium to “New Level” by A$AP Ferg and Future, an appropriate choice given the name of their new team and the beginning of the next chapter of their careers.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show, Kofi explained that the idea originated with Creed while they were still negotiating their AEW contracts. “With regard to how we got the actual music is crazy because when we were negotiating the contracts, Austin says, ‘Ask them if we can get New Level as an entrance song,’” Kofi said. “Tony said he thinks he can do that and make it work. We went, ‘What?!?!’ Now, it’s real, and we have to figure out how to make it happen.”

AEW initially attempted to secure the rights to the song, but Kofi said there were difficulties getting in contact with the appropriate people. That prompted Kofi and Creed to begin working their own connections. “I think they contacted Sony but they were having trouble getting in touch with them. We put in some calls,” Kofi continued. “We called E because he is Mr. Hip Hop and Mr. Rap, figuring he might have a connection. ‘Who should we talk to?’”

Big E didn’t have a direct connection to Ferg, but suggested they contact former WWE writer Kaz and Peter Rosenberg.

That recommendation ultimately provided the breakthrough they needed. “We contacted Kaz and Rosenberg and explained the situation,” Kofi said. “Pete knows Ferg, ‘I’m gonna call Ferg and his manager.’ Literally, within 20 minutes, ‘Yup, they’re down. They’re going to talk to the right people.’”

Once contact had been established, the process moved remarkably quickly, with the song being cleared just in time for their Wembley Stadium appearance. “He linked up Ferg’s manager with AEW and we made it happen in less than 24 hours before we debuted,” Kofi revealed. “What started as a thought Austin had while listening to music on the treadmill ended up coming to reality because he put it into the universe.”

Ferg acknowledged New Level’s arrival following All In by sharing footage of their debut on social media. “Welcome back Kofi and Austin Creed!!! It’s AH NEW DAY !!!” he wrote.

Kofi and Creed debuted as New Level during the Trios Roulette match at All In, where they joined forces with Swerve Strickland.

Their first night in AEW ended with championship gold, as the trio left Wembley Stadium as the new AEW World Trios Champions.