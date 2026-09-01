New Figures Reveal How Many Fans Actually Entered Wembley For AEW All In

New attendance information has emerged for AEW All In: London 2026 at Wembley Stadium.

According to Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, figures provided by Brent Council show that the event recorded a turnstile count of 41,102.

A Brent Council official confirmed to Thurston that the figure represents the number of people who actually entered Wembley Stadium through the turnstiles for the event. As a result, it does not include tickets that were sold or distributed but ultimately went unused.

WrestleTix previously reported that 46,987 tickets were distributed for All In.

Thurston noted that it is normal for the turnstile count at professional wrestling events to be lower than the number of tickets distributed, as the former specifically measures tickets that were actually used for admission.

Following All In, AEW President Tony Khan stated during the post-show press conference that attendance for the event was close to 50,000.

Based on the Brent Council turnstile figure, 41,102 people physically entered Wembley Stadium for AEW All In 2026.

The number makes All In 2026 the third-highest attended event in AEW history, as well as the third-highest attended professional wrestling event of 2026.