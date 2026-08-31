Backstage Update On Kevin Owens Following Apparent Injury At WWE Live Event

An update has emerged regarding Kevin Owens after he was seen being helped backstage following WWE’s live event in North Charleston, South Carolina.

WWE held a house show on August 30, 2026, at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, with Owens among the Superstars competing on the card.

Following his match, footage surfaced showing Owens limping while being assisted to the backstage area, prompting speculation that he may have suffered an injury.

Sports journalist Kevin Bilodeau shared footage of the incident and wrote: “Kevin Owens had to be helped to the back after suffering an apparent knee injury at #WWECharleston” However, there remains uncertainty over whether Owens was legitimately injured.

According to PWInsider.com, nobody within WWE appears to know for certain whether Owens was actually hurt. Some talent reportedly believe that Owens was simply selling following his match rather than dealing with a legitimate injury.

As of Monday morning, Owens has not publicly addressed the situation, and WWE has not announced that he suffered an injury. For now, Owens’ status remains unclear, although the belief among some WWE talent that he was simply selling could ease some of the initial concern surrounding the footage.

Further clarification is expected if Owens’ status impacts any of his upcoming WWE appearances.