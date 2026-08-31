WWE Has Finalized Details For The John Cena Classic

John Cena has provided an update on the upcoming John Cena Classic, revealing that WWE has finalized the details surrounding the event but isn’t ready to announce them just yet.

During WWE Backlash 2026, Cena announced plans for the first-ever John Cena Classic, built around the concept of the “best of today vs. the best of tomorrow.”

Cena previously confirmed that the concept will feature a new event and a new championship, with fans also having a role in determining the eventual winner through a voting process.

While appearing at Fan Expo Canada, Cena was asked for an update and revealed that, unlike previous occasions when plans were still being worked out, WWE now has the details in place. “Normally—so I don’t want to leave you without an answer—normally I want to say we’re figuring out the details. I’ll say this, we have all the details. You just gotta hang in there with me because they want me to keep it a secret until it’s time to say it. But we got it. We got a lot of information I’m gonna dump on you. It just ain’t gonna be today.”

Although Cena stopped short of revealing when or where the John Cena Classic will take place, speculation has continued regarding a potential connection to WWE’s upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.

Wrestlepalooza is scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia, on Saturday, December 12.

Prior to WWE officially announcing Wrestlepalooza, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported December 12 as the planned date for Cena’s event. That has fueled speculation that the inaugural John Cena Classic could be part of the Wrestlepalooza PLE. However, WWE has not officially confirmed that the two events are connected.

For now, Cena’s latest comments indicate that fans shouldn’t have to wait indefinitely for answers, as the details have already been finalized behind the scenes and are simply being kept under wraps until WWE is ready to make the announcement.