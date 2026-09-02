Backstage Update On Anthony Bowens’ AEW Contract Status

According to Fightful Select, Anthony Bowens’ current contract with AEW is set to expire early next month, specifically on October 1st. The report also indicates that Bowens’ contract has not yet been extended, and it is unclear whether negotiations for a possible renewal have begun between both parties.

Notably, the contract of Bowens’ former tag team partner in The Acclaimed, Max Caster, will also expire on the same day.

The Acclaimed are former AEW World Tag Team Champions and former World Trios Champions, alongside Billy Gunn. Recently, Bowens has been a member of The Opps stable.

His last match for AEW took place during the All In: London Buy In pre-show, where he and the rest of The Opps (HOOK, Katsuyori Shibata, and Action Andretti) lost an 8-Man Tag Team Match to The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed, and Zachary Wentz) and Lio Rush.